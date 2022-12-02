Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Electricity cost takes toll on Christmas lights display in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Holiday light displays are popping up across the Bluegrass, but one, in particular, is turning heads in, Frankfort. Bob Coutts started with a few strands of Christmas lights. Twenty years later, he has 40,000 lights decorating his property. It’s the most he’s ever had!
fox56news.com
KY Tenants hosts rally urging Lexington council to pass housing legislation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentuckians are feeling the effects of a nationwide housing crisis. Rent is too high, there is not enough affordable housing. On Tuesday, KY Tenants, a tenant-led organization fighting to ensure Kentuckians have access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, is hosting a “City Council Freeze Out” rally urging Lexington’s City Council to pass the Lexington Tenants’ Bill of Rights.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY December 2022
Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado is resigning his seat in the Kentucky senate to accept an appointment as Tennessee’s new health commissioner. Per Kentucky law, vacancies in the General Assembly are filled with a special election. The date for a special election is set by the presiding officer or by the governor if the legislature is not in session.
WKYT 27
Good Question: What do the different colors on the WKYT radar mean?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may be used to seeing some greens and yellows on the WKYT radar, especially this week. But what about the other colors that sometimes show up? That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Cecelia says she was watching one evening and noticed the...
WKYT 27
Remember space heater safety this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold weather means more people are looking for ways to stay warm. Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you balance fighting the cold and keeping yourself and your family safe?. “We know that half of home heating fires...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
WKYT 27
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council votes to expand flock camera program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. The city will spend a quarter of a million dollars on the additional cameras.
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
fox56news.com
16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery
A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery, according to the department. 16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including...
WKYT 27
Walker Montgomery delivers gifts, helps set up holiday store at Ky. Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Children’s Hospital holiday tradition continues this week. The Jarrett’s Joy Cart Holiday Store opens Tuesday. On Sunday, they got a little help from one of country music’s big names. Jarrett’s Joy Cart was created by a patient of the hospital over...
WKYT 27
Jarrett’s Joy Cart spreads joy at Kentucky Children’s hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays are about saying thanks to those you love and spreading joy. For some patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, getting gifts for those on their lists can be challenging. That’s where Jarrett’s Joy Cart comes in. “Jarrett was all about spreading...
WKYT 27
Railbird 2023 lineup released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2023’s Railbird festival is out. The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two. Other acts include Weezer, Sheryl Crowe and Ricky Skaggs.
wymt.com
King’s Daughters becomes part of UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The largest employer in Northeastern Kentucky became a part of the University of Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 1. UK and Ashland based King’s Daughters (KD) have worked together for two years as members of the Royal Blue Health LLC. During that time, King’s Daughters saw significant growth in employees and revenue to expand care for its patients.
WKYT 27
WATCH | 10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
WTVQ
Lexington artist’s horse earns top bid at LexArts auction, raising $21,500
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington artist’s Horse Mania Project earned the highest bid during Friday night’s LexArts auction at Keeneland. Wylie Caudill says he submitted several designs for the LexArts 50th anniversary, and his design called Sweet Cerulean was chosen. He says it took him about a week...
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
EKU officials feel inflation squeeze with two large construction projects in the works
EKU officials feel inflation squeeze with two large construction projects in the works
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
