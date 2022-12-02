ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, PA

abc27 News

1 killed after vehicle fell on train tracks in Perry County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
WGAL

3 killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Mifflin County school bus tipped after hitting black ice

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Black ice in Mifflin County caused a minor school bus accident on Tuesday morning, the Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. The bus encountered black ice on Parchwood Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, which caused it to travel off the road, stopping against a tree that […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Water main break closes road in Dauphin County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has forced a road closure this morning in Dauphin County. At 9 a.m., Derry Township police said the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briarcrest Drive and Governor Road/Route 322 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.
PennLive.com

A proposed Chick-fil-A in Cumberland County is creating a flap over traffic

A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Upper Allen Township is facing opposition from residents who are concerned the chicken chain will create more traffic. The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners will review final land development plans for the fast food restaurant at the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike during a Dec. 7 public meeting. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist Church and near a new Penn State Health Medical building.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner identifies victim of I-180 crash

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — On Nov. 29, a van carrying nine people was struck by a tractor trailer when it was re-entering the highway from an emergency turnaround near Montoursville. The crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., sent multiple people to area hospitals and claimed the life of one woman. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck E. Kiessling, Jr. identifed the person killed in that crash as 66-year-old Mary Jane Spoonire of Hagerstown, Md. Spoonire, who was a passenger in that vehicle, died on Dec. 3 of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. Both lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time after the crash as crews from Montoursville and Loyalsock Fire Departments, Susquehanna Regional EMS, PA State Police, and Montoursville Police worked to treat and triage patients and clear the roadway.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Route 30 in Lancaster County. A crash in the westbound lanes of Route 30 at Route 283 in Manheim Township caused significant delays, but has since been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA

