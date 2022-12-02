ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets add forward Pelletier to roster

By Glenn Marini
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have added forward Tristan Pelletier to their roster as of Friday.

Pelletier was in training camp with the Komets before being released. He’s played six games with Huntsville in the SPHL this season, with the 21-year old tallying two goals and two assists.

The Komets play three games this weekend, starting with tonight’s home game against Wheeling. The puck drops at 8 p.m. at the Coliseum.

