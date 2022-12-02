ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
WAUPACA, WI
WISN

Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8

Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
RACINE, WI
NBC26

Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WISN

Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy