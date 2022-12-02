Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help
The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
WISN
Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8
Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
NBC26
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
WISN
Suspected dating app 'predator' connected to second death investigation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors say Timothy Olson is under suspicion in Racine for the death of a woman on Nov. 8. Olson was already a person of interest in thedeath of a woman in South Milwaukee. Racine police told WISN 12 News they would not discuss the investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WISN
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect flees police in rush hour traffic, causes four-vehicle crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash. On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Second victim found fatally shot in connection to woman's gas station homicide
Milwaukee police say Sunday's homicide is now being investigated as a double homicide after finding a body near 22nd and McKinley on Tuesday.
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
