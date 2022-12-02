ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmtqW_0jVaXmss00

SANTA BARBARA & SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area.

Storm water is untreated rain water that travels via the drain system into local natural waterways including creeks and the ocean.

Those that ingest the water, swim in the water, surf, or make direct contact with unclean storm runoff people can experience vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, and other common infections.

Both Public Health Departments recommend that countywide beachgoers do not swim or surf in the ocean and area creeks for at least three days following a rain event.

Those that harvest shellfish should wait ten days to do so to avoid marine life that may have filtered bacteria, pesticides, herbicides and other contaminants such as motor oil grease flushed into the ocean from storm runoff.

Even after proper cooking of recently harvested shellfish, there is still a risk of illness.

The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year

The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy