Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches

SANTA BARBARA & SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area.

Storm water is untreated rain water that travels via the drain system into local natural waterways including creeks and the ocean.

Those that ingest the water, swim in the water, surf, or make direct contact with unclean storm runoff people can experience vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, and other common infections.

Both Public Health Departments recommend that countywide beachgoers do not swim or surf in the ocean and area creeks for at least three days following a rain event.

Those that harvest shellfish should wait ten days to do so to avoid marine life that may have filtered bacteria, pesticides, herbicides and other contaminants such as motor oil grease flushed into the ocean from storm runoff.

Even after proper cooking of recently harvested shellfish, there is still a risk of illness.

