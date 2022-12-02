Harry and Meghan were honoured for their work promoting racial justice and mental health at a New York gala.The Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation presented the couple with the Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday, 6 December.This video shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the ceremony where they and other “exemplary leaders” were honoured, such as Ukrainian president Zelensky.Crowds gathered outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awardsHarry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberWatch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awards

NEW YORK STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO