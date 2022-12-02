Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
A man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Friday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 11:40 a.m. a victim said there had been a verbal disturbance with the suspect in the 100 block of Lakewood Court in Green. A valid restraining order was located and a deputy contacted the suspect at the residence, which the man is restrained from. The victim said she had tried to contact law enforcement earlier, but the suspect had taken her phone.
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
KTVL
2 arrested, over 200 pounds of illegal marijuana destroyed at grow site
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says two people were arrested after a search warrant revealed an illegal marijuana grow site in Grants Pass Tuesday. According to officials, more than 400 marijuana plants and around 200 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed. The...
KTVL
Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP SUNDAY
Two people were jailed following a traffic stop on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:40 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, near the intersection of Crystal Ridge Court and Highway 99 North in the Oakland area. 26-year old Johnny Wells was detained...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: Medford man arrested after pursuit
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road in Midland, Ore. - on a report of an individual making threats with a handgun while wearing a bulletproof vest. The...
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KDRV
Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
KTVL
Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
KDRV
Klamath Falls Police mourn passing of long-time police officer
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- Late last week, on December 2, the Klamath Falls Police Department announced that one of their own, Dr. John "Jack" Hobbs Jr. had passed away recently in Dewitt, Michigan. KFP wrote on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to Jack, or "Doc", who was a member of the Klamath...
KDRV
Josephine County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 37-year-old woman
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Right now, police are asking for help in finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from in over a month. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for 37-year-old Kristina M. Burks. Yesterday, Burks was reported missing by her parents. Police say...
KDRV
Chief of Police and Jackson County Commissioner discuss Oregon gun laws in community meeting
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Chief of Police, Tighe O'Meara, and Jackson County Commissioner, Dave Dotterrer organized a Q and A discussion about Oregon's current gun laws. Dotterrer said he plans on answering any questions about Measure 114 that the community may have. "We do know that a lot is...
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
KTVL
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
Comments / 7