Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words
A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
My Brother Wants To Give My Possessions To His Child—What Should I Do?
"His wife has gotten involved in our disagreement, calling me 'selfish' and asking me why I want to 'crush my own nephews' dreams."
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments
DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband
This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
A Woman, 23, Wants To Marry Her Boyfriend, 71, But Is Afraid He Will Need Her To Care For Him
A 23-year-old woman who is considering marrying her 71-year-old boyfriend and is afraid she will spend most of the marriage caring for him. The dilemma began when her much older partner brought up the topic of marriage, casually. According to the 23-year-old woman, she has been with her 'wonderful' 71-year-old boyfriend for two years. She loves him very much.
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi / UnsplashonUnsplash.
Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again. see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
‘Disrespectful’ Woman Furious After Parents of Boyfriend Tell Her to 'Be Quiet' at Dinner
Dating in today’s world is no walk in the park. If it was easy to find a life partner, many more people who want to be coupled up would have a partner. Dating, in essence, is complicated.
Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Comments / 3