Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meetingSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicideHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is 'the toughest possible opponent' for No. 1 Georgia
Joel Klatt broke down the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show’ recently. Ohio State plays Georgia, while Michigan faces TCU. Klatt argued that the toughest potential matchup for Georgia on their way to a second-straight national title is Ohio State. The Bulldogs will be tested by the high powered offense of the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum snubbed? Fans, media outraged that star Michigan RB was not named Heisman finalist
Blake Corum was not named one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy, revealed Monday evening. Corum had an exceptional 2022 season for Michigan, ending with 1,463 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Corum also added 80 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD. Mohamed Ibrahim is the only B1G RB to surpass Corum in TDs.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day provides positive injury outlook for Ohio State's roster entering CFP
Ryan Day and Ohio State have new life, landing in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed on Sunday. Now, the Buckeyes will rest, regroup and prepare for a matchup against No. 1 Georgia. One of the topics at the forefront of everyone’s mind once Ohio State received...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum provides personal top 4 teams ahead of Selection Sunday
Paul Finebaum did not pull any punches Sunday morning. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Finebaum provided a clear top 4 teams coming out of Championship Weekend. According to Finebaum, the top 3 teams entering Championship Weekend should remain the same. That includes Georgia and Michigan at No. 1 and No. 2 after both teams won convincingly to improve to 13-0. As for TCU, Finebaum still has the Horned Frogs at No. 3 after a 12-0 regular season and loss in the Big 12 Championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders tabs intriguing Division I head coach to be OC at Colorado, per report
Deion Sanders was hired at the University of Colorado because he can recruit, he can make the program attractive and, even if it’s just at the FCS level, has a history of winning. Sanders is already making impressive moves. He’s honed in on Kent State head coach Sean Lewis...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard reveals final decision on Wisconsin moving forward
Jim Leonhard has made it official. The longtime defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers will not be returning to Madison as a piece of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. Leonhard made the move official Tuesday evening on social media:. “It has meant the world to me to be able to...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Former B1G assistant at Nebraska and Ohio State a top candidate for Coastal Carolina job, per report
One assistant with key ties to the B1G is reportedly the top target to replace Jamey Chadwell as the next head coach at Coastal Carolina. The coaching carousel has reshuffled a number of jobs with Hugh Freeze departing Liberty for Auburn. Chadwell has since accepted the vacancy at Liberty, opening up the spot at Coastal Carolina.
saturdaytradition.com
CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU
Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reveals Jim Leonhard's mindset regarding Wisconsin's DC position
Luke Fickell may not have his DC position wrapped up after all. Fickell said that Jim Leonhard has not made a decision on returning to Madison as the defensive coordinator yet, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It was reported Saturday that Leonhard was planning on returning to Madison in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State freshman DE enters transfer portal, adds to growing list of D-line departures
Michigan State is starting to have a problem on its hand. Mel Tucker’s squad is losing defensive linemen left and right. Michael Fletcher, Jalen Hunt and Deshaun Mallorye entered the portal earlier in the week and now a total of 4 have entered in the past couple of days. Another drip in the bucket came late Monday afternoon, when freshman DE Chase Carter announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Graham Mertz reaches decision on 2023 season following Luke Fickell hiring
Graham Mertz announced that he is going to be entering the transfer portal on Sunday. Mertz was Wisconsin’s starting QB this season. Mertz played in all 12 games for the Badgers this season with 2,136 yards passing and 19 touchdowns through the air. Mertz announced the decision to transfer from his Twitter account.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Kelly shares early impressions of Purdue, head coach Jeff Brohm in Citrus Bowl matchup
LSU head coach Brian Kelly expressed his first impression of Purdue and head coach Jeff Brohm. The teams will face each other in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd. Kelly says he has a lot of respect for Brohm and the Boilermakers. Notre Dame faced Purdue on a regular basis, so Kelly is familiar with this team when he coached the Fighting Irish.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin RB to test transfer portal following 2022 season, per report
A Wisconsin RB is going to be reportedly testing the transfer portal now that the window is officially open. It’s not Braelon Allen by the way. Isaac Guerendo is heading into the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Guerendo played in 20 games as a Badger. From 2019-2022 Guerendo had 582 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, and 7 total touchdowns.
Comments / 0