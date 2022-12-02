Read full article on original website
Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
cbs7.com
Arrest made in car theft at Legacy High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to court documents, Anzel Coleman is now charged with theft of property greater than $30,000 less than $150,000. On Nov. 21, officers with Midland Police Department responded to Legacy High School in response to a stolen vehicle, a Black Toyota 4Runner. When officers arrived on scene the plates matched the license plate number to a stolen car in MPD’s system.
MPD searching for suspect in sporting goods theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more […]
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Odessan charged with reckless driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly sped toward law enforcement officials who were searching for a suspect who was trying to evade arrest. Jose Padilla, 51, has been charged with Reckless Driving. According to a police report, on November 29, detectives with the Odessa Police […]
Bicyclist injured in DWI crash, one arrested
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and seriously injured a bicyclist in a crash. James Thomas Allen, 32, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on […]
Wilson & Young student arrested for threatening to shoot up the school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reporting another student has been arrested for making a threat of violence. According to an ECISD representative, a 13-year-old girl attending Wilson & Young Middle School threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. Police arrested the girl Tuesday afternoon. She is...
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
DPS investigating deadly crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS has confirmed it is investigating a deadly crash in Midland County between Greenwood and Stanton. The crash took place around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050. DPS reports it involved two commercial trucks. At this time there is...
No injuries reported after MISD bus crash
MIDLAND, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday crash involving a Midland ISD school bus with four students on board, according to a district spokesperson. Viewers said the crash happened at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. At this time, what caused the incident has...
Midland Police investigates deadly shooting of teen
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on November 30. The Midland Fire Department EMS and the Midland Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive involving a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, they...
Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
Border officers arrest West Texan accused of aggravated assault of a child
A West Texas man was arrested by U.S. border officials who connected him with an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated assault of a child.
17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
cbs7.com
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
Odessan accused of damaging unfinished homes for copper wire
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument. According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police […]
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
'Gunshots don’t stop at a door': Community members on edge after shooting near ReNew Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents and local businesses described a feeling of unease and fear after multiple gunshots killed a 17-year-old teenager near the ReNew Andrews apartment complex. Bonnie Worley, a manager at Chinese Dumpling, says her coworker was riding his bike to work when seven to eight gunshots went...
One car fatal crash in Andrews County kills 19-year-old man
ANDREWS, Texas — At around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, 19-year-old Fabian Terceno was pronounced dead after his driver reered off the road and the vehicle rolled over multiple times. The driver of the 2019 Freightliner truck was 24-year-old Aaron Alfredo-Cordova Bustillos. The truck was traveling southbound on US 385...
Man accused of stalking ex-wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking. According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
