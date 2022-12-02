ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC children's agency buries report that details racial bias in its ranks

By Arun Venugopal
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KR9LR_0jVaXHiT00
A 2020 draft report found New York City child welfare workers were concerned about unequal treatment between Black and brown families and white families, but the findings did not come to light until now.

In 2020, the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) commissioned an internal audit, which involved interviews with dozens of agency employees. The interviews revealed that workers themselves feel the agency’s mandate to ensure the welfare of the city’s children is severely undermined by systemic racial bias, resulting in the targeting of poor Black and brown families and the constant threat that their children will be taken from them.

“White parents are presumed to be innocent and are repeatedly given opportunities to fail and try again,” the report states, “while Black and Brown parents are treated at every juncture as if they are not competent parents capable of providing acceptable care to their children.”

A draft of the report was buried, however, until the legal advocacy group Bronx Defenders submitted a freedom of information request to obtain it and then shared it with the New York Times, which first published the findings this week.

For many advocates of child welfare reform, the findings add new urgency to the need for so-called Miranda rights, which would involve ACS workers informing parents of their legal rights before attempting to enter their home — a practice the city has resisted.

For others, the report points out what many have long experienced, both as advocates and as parents with firsthand experience with the child welfare system.

“It means that Blacks are being targeted, and I'm not shocked because Blacks have been targeted in America since we were brought here, and it has continued through systems,” said Joyce McMillan, the executive director of the advocacy group JMACForFamilies in an interview with Gothamist.

ACS did not respond to questions asking why the report it commissioned was never released. Nor did the officials address the findings. Mayor Eric Adams' office referred inquiries to ACS, which released a statement but declined to answer questions.

“ACS is focused every day on achieving safety and equity,” ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser said. “While many have suggested it must be one or the other, we believe they can only be accomplished together. We have been working with members of the community — including those with first-hand experiences in our system — our partners in City service, and community-based organizations to build trust with communities and address the racial inequities that have existed in child welfare for too long. We will continue to put policies and initiatives in place that aim to keep children safe while reducing unnecessary ACS involvement.”

Although Black and Hispanic families comprise 52% of the city population they contend with the vast majority of ACS investigations — 87%, according to city figures. By contrast, white families comprise 26.5% of the city population but just 8% of ACS investigations.

White parents are presumed to be innocent and are repeatedly given opportunities to fail and try again, while Black and Brown parents are treated at every juncture as if they are not competent parents capable of providing acceptable care to their children.”

Draft ACS report

The report noted that generation after generation of families cycle through the system and that staff are judged according to their number of encounters with families rather than their ability to understand what a family is going through and how to best support them.

The agency has said all workers are required to undergo implicit bias training and that it came up with an Equity Action Plan last year, intended to ensure “a child or family’s race, ethnicity, national origin, immigration status, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation do not predict their outcomes.”

It also was working to reduce the number of calls it receives through its child abuse hotline, two-thirds of which are ultimately “unfounded,” according to testimony in 2020 by former ACS Commissioner David Hansell. He said at the the agency is obligated to follow up on such calls, which disproportionately target Black and brown families. These include reports from other city agencies, including the Department of Education and NYC Health + Hospitals.

The report was commissioned under former Mayor Bill de Blasio who in the past rejected allegations that the system was racially biased.

“I don’t believe that’s the case,” he said in 2017. “I think we are talking about extremely complex situations and frontline workers who are trained and were certainly trained a lot more in the last few years than in the past to go in and make assessments. We’re also talking about a workforce that looks like the people they serve by-and-large.”

'A smoke screen'

McMillan, from JMACForFamilies, dismissed the idea that the diversity of ACS staff served the agency well: “I think that's just a smoke screen that they have used. And I think it is also a way to undermine the Black community.”

The ACS report was prepared by the National Innovation Service, an organization that described itself online as a “public benefit corporation that partnered with government to design equitable public systems” from 2019 to 2022, but which appears to no longer be in operation.

“America’s public systems are built on a structurally racist foundation and disproportionately fail to support communities of color,” it states on its home page.

Within the report that it prepared for ACS, there are numerous references to race and racial divides, including those within ACS itself and “an organizational hierarchy that privileges white workers with senior leadership in central administration while Black and Brown employees predominate frontline workers.”

Workers operated in a culture marked by fear and intimidation, according to the report, “where staff can easily find themselves in front of ‘a firing squad’ being interrogated about their work.”

Families were often harmed by their interactions with ACS. The system, according to the report, fails to address the problems that many Black and brown families regularly contend with, especially in the poorest districts of New York. Often, it exacerbates those problems.

“Participants described how poverty is criminalized, as signs of poverty are often seen as indicators of neglect,” it reads. “Parents felt penalized for being poor, as investigatory processes sought to catalog the ways in which parents struggled to provide food, housing, and resources for their children, and frame it as neglect.”

The ultimate consequence for many families was the removal of a child if ACS determined they weren’t safe. However, kids who had been placed in foster care, then returned to their parents, “continued to be fearful, unconfident, and traumatized.”

At the same time, the report validates ACS’s official position that it is inundated with calls, including from DOE staff who “frequently file reports based on the cleanliness of a child’s clothing or whether they bring food to school.”

Councilmember Carlina Rivera said she was “disturbed by the revelations” of the buried ACS report and said in a statement that it showed “a troubling racial double standard in ACS engagement with Black and white families.”

“While ACS has touted its intent to address racism within the child welfare system, it has actually acted as a roadblock to the Family Miranda bills – the first concrete opportunity that would enact meaningful change to this discriminatory system. The need for legislative intervention to force ACS to adhere to protocol and ensure that all New York families are treated equally when involved with ACS is clear,” Rivera said.

Ysmerlyn Murshed, a social work supervisor with the Center for Family Representation, said ACS should be tending to the needs of families, many of which struggle with poverty or low ages, long work hours and other strains. Instead, she said, the agency ignores issues of poverty and makes the lives of parents much harder.

“Supporting the parents is what supports the children’s well being, and supporting that bond is what we know produce the best members of society. What is interesting to me is that there’s doubt about that,” Murshed said.

Teyora Graves, a parent advocate supervisor at CFR, said Black and brown families who interact with ACS must constantly submit to its authority, while living in fear that their children might be taken from them and placed in foster care.

“There's this notion and this demand from ACS and the courts that they're willing to be compliant ,” she said. “All times of the night.”

The underlying strain, she said, amounted to, “How much you can beat someone down before you're willing to do what. We saw that in slavery.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Mayor Adams defends plan to force mentally ill into treatment, vows private hospitals are on board

Mayor Adams defended broadening the city’s ability to involuntarily commit acutely mentally ill homeless New Yorkers after days of criticism, claiming his policy change had sparked “creative energy” and new ideas in approaching mental health. Detractors of Adams’ plan, which he announced last Tuesday, argue there aren’t enough hospital beds set aside for psychiatric patients to accommodate the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC

New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Former Obama, NY education chief John King named new SUNY boss

Ex-state education czar John King — a devotee of Common Core curriculum and charter schools — was appointed head of the State University of New York on Monday. King, who also served as US secretary of education under former President Obama, told The Post he hopes to close the achievement gap between white and minority SUNY students while addressing issues such as child care to help kids stay in school. King also said he wants to build up SUNY’s research institutions, including at its Stony Brook, Buffalo, Albany campuses, in areas such as engineering, science and medicine. “I’m excited about the opportunity to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard

As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ebroadsheet.com

Redistricting Commission Proposes to Restore Former Boundaries

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has issued yet another version of proposed boundaries for the New York State Assembly, which restores the lines of the districts representing Lower Manhattan to almost exactly where they were before the process began. For more than a decade, Lower Manhattan straddled...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector

CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power

Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy