Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Man told deputy he punched Valley Electric kiosk because it didn’t work

An automatic payment kiosk was the target of a man’s frustration when he apparently could not complete a transaction at Valley Electric Association drive-thru machine in Pahrump late last month, and punched it, causing about $1,000 in damage. Remo Margiotta was arrested for vandalism. Deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched...
PAHRUMP, NV
jammin1057.com

North Las Vegas Gets Their First Black Mayor

North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Pamela Goynes-Brown’s victory in the race for North Las Vegas mayor will make her the city’s first Black mayor and the only Black mayor statewide. Goynes-Brown, who has represented Ward 2 since 2011, won the election over Democratic state Sen. Pat Spearman,...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead near central valley dumpster after stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found stabbed to death near a dumpster in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV

