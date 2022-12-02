Read full article on original website
Accused Las Vegas serial killer found incompetent to stand trial
A judge has found a Las Vegas teenager accused of murdering three people incompetent to stand trial.
‘God is on my side,’ messages reveal Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Las Vegas assumed he was headed to prison before arrest
A U.S. Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas and who is awaiting sentencing sent messages to friends shortly after Jan. 6, saying he expected to serve prison time, and later threatened a jail officer with a chair, documents filed in federal court the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
wbrc.com
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A potential mass shooting in Las Vegas was thwarted thanks to an ex-girlfriend’s call to authorities, police said. Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat. Las Vegas police say Schumacher’s ex-girlfriend reported to police on Nov. 28...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
Police trying to identify suspect in recent armed robberies
Las Vegas police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect accused of two armed robberies near the downtown area.
Woman accused of hitting, injuring 2 on bicycle has 3 past arrests for DUI, reckless driving
The woman accused of hitting two people on a bicycle is facing DUI and reckless driving charges. This is the fourth time in the past 15 years, she is facing those charges, according to court documents. However, in this case, two people were injured.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
pvtimes.com
Man told deputy he punched Valley Electric kiosk because it didn’t work
An automatic payment kiosk was the target of a man’s frustration when he apparently could not complete a transaction at Valley Electric Association drive-thru machine in Pahrump late last month, and punched it, causing about $1,000 in damage. Remo Margiotta was arrested for vandalism. Deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched...
Las Vegas police find deceased male near 'homeless encampment'
Las Vegas police found a deceased male victim near a 'homeless encampment' on Mountain Vista and Carol Circle.
pvtimes.com
Fugitive charged in Pahrump woman’s brutal attack may have sought revenge, sheriff says
A man arrested late Wednesday in the alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder of an elderly Pahrump woman may have acted in retaliation over the woman’s son terminating him from a job, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said. The suspect, Ryan Sanders, was captured by Nye County sheriff’s...
Man accused in mass stabbing attack on Vegas Strip not competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing eight people in what police called an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.
Man, 50, killed while attempting to cross Nellis Blvd.
marked crosswalk when a 24-year-old driver hit him in a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Nellis, north of Flamingo Road.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards. According to the officials, a vehicle had struck a bicycle carrying two people. Both bicyclists were rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries. The...
Metro trying to determine who robbed business southwest of downtown
Metro police are trying to determine who robbed a business Saturday in a commercial area just southwest of downtown.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas
A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition that calls for harsher penalties for those who hit motorcyclists. Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal …. A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition...
jammin1057.com
North Las Vegas Gets Their First Black Mayor
North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Pamela Goynes-Brown’s victory in the race for North Las Vegas mayor will make her the city’s first Black mayor and the only Black mayor statewide. Goynes-Brown, who has represented Ward 2 since 2011, won the election over Democratic state Sen. Pat Spearman,...
news3lv.com
Man found dead near central valley dumpster after stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found stabbed to death near a dumpster in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night.
news3lv.com
85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
KTNV
Data reveals most common cause of fatal crashes in Las Vegas valley — plus when and where they happen
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New data shows the when, where, and why behind deadly crashes in Clark County. A report from the Office of Traffic Safety found impaired driving is the most common cause of fatal crashes in Clark County. But it's not the only factor of concern. Andrew...
