Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Related
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police
Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
WGAL
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. Police said the driver ran a red light and slammed into a Honda...
Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt. It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
WGAL
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release photos of missing Dauphin County woman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a woman who was reported missing in Dauphin County. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police released the following description of McCartney:
iheart.com
Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward In 3 Weekend Shootings
> Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward In 3 Weekend Shootings. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg police say tips from the public were crucial in solving two murders last week. They'd like witnesses to come forward again for three shootings that happened over this past weekend as well. A man was shot late Friday night in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Also, a shots-fired investigation is active for an incident that happened Saturday night near Third and Herr Streets. Then a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. So far, no arrests have been announced in these three latest cases.
Trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest
A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for DUI on the job.
Missing 86-year-old central Pa. man could be driving black pickup: police
State police in York County are looking for an 86-year-old man who could be at special risk of harm of injury. Police said James Garrison, a Fairview Township resident, went missing on Monday. He was last seen around 9 a.m. on Valley Road. He is driving a black, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with the PA registration YGF-2733.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police arrest suspect who injured clerk during robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a robbery on Dec. 1 on Market Street, where police say the suspect allegedly pushed and injured the clerk. According to a police report, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at around 7 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street.
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
local21news.com
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1