FOX 43

Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident

A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police

Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward In 3 Weekend Shootings

> Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward In 3 Weekend Shootings. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg police say tips from the public were crucial in solving two murders last week. They'd like witnesses to come forward again for three shootings that happened over this past weekend as well. A man was shot late Friday night in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Also, a shots-fired investigation is active for an incident that happened Saturday night near Third and Herr Streets. Then a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. So far, no arrests have been announced in these three latest cases.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police arrest suspect who injured clerk during robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a robbery on Dec. 1 on Market Street, where police say the suspect allegedly pushed and injured the clerk. According to a police report, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at around 7 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg

A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

