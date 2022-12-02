ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roughly 51% of registered voters cast ballots in 2022 election

The Illinois State Board of Elections certified its election results Monday, putting the final stamp on another Democratic sweep of statewide offices. The board reported that 4,142,642 out of 8,115,751 registered voters cast ballots in the election, a turnout of roughly 51%. That’s down from a turnout of more than 57% in 2018, but up from a 49% turnout in 2014, according to ISBE.
North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
