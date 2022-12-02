The Illinois State Board of Elections certified its election results Monday, putting the final stamp on another Democratic sweep of statewide offices. The board reported that 4,142,642 out of 8,115,751 registered voters cast ballots in the election, a turnout of roughly 51%. That’s down from a turnout of more than 57% in 2018, but up from a 49% turnout in 2014, according to ISBE.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO