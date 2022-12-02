Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WQAD
Holiday displays – including the Satanic Temple’s – return to Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Satanic Temple of Illinois debuted a new display in the Illinois Capitol rotunda Tuesday, taking its place next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays. For Christmas, that means the Springfield Nativity Committee has once again placed a manger scene featuring Mary, Joseph and Jesus....
WQAD
Roughly 51% of registered voters cast ballots in 2022 election
The Illinois State Board of Elections certified its election results Monday, putting the final stamp on another Democratic sweep of statewide offices. The board reported that 4,142,642 out of 8,115,751 registered voters cast ballots in the election, a turnout of roughly 51%. That’s down from a turnout of more than 57% in 2018, but up from a 49% turnout in 2014, according to ISBE.
North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
WQAD
Warnock, Walker face off in Georgia runoff
Less than 1 percentage point separated Warnock and Walker last month, with Warnock slightly ahead. This time they were the only candidates on the ballot.
With influenza cases on the rise, health departments are reminding you to get your flu shot
MOLINE, Ill. — Influenza cases are on the rise across the country. This week, nearly 20,000 people were admitted to hospitals due to the flu. During thanksgiving week, Iowa saw 140 people admitted to hospitals with influenza while Illinois saw 79. "We're looking at like, almost 7% of all...
Comments / 0