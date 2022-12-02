ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime Video

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon today announced that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime members can get HBO Max for $14.99 a month. An Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 a month or $139 a year. A subscription comes with a 30-day free trial. Video is included in the membership.
