How to watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight (12/6/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on NBC and E!. The entertainment awards for movies, TV, music and pop culture are voted on by the public. Ryan Reynolds will receive The People’s Icon Award. Lizzo will receive The...
Will Pa. singer make it to the Top 4 artists on ‘The Voice’? How to watch tonight (12/6/22)
Will the only remaining singer from Pa. on season 22 of “The Voice” make it to the finale?. Viewers will find out tonight. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on NBC. The Top 4 artists will be revealed. LIVE STREAM: NBC on fuboTV...
HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime Video
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon today announced that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime members can get HBO Max for $14.99 a month. An Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 a month or $139 a year. A subscription comes with a 30-day free trial. Video is included in the membership.
