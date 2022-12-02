ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

COVID-19 community levels worsen across most of the Cincinnati region

By The Enquirer
 4 days ago

The community levels of COVID-19 deteriorated in much of the Cincinnati region last week, shifting in 11 of 16 counties from green to yellow, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. But levels of new cases are rising in 12 of 16 of the counties, another CDC data set shows.

The CDC updates the community level for each U.S. county each Thursday based on COVID­-19 hospitalizations and cases.

A high community level in the CDC ratings brings a recommendation to wear masks indoors and on public transit. A medium level brings that recommendation for those with chronic illnesses and weak immune systems. People in counties with low levels should proceed as normal with caution.

In addition, COVID-19 transmission rates now are at the highest level in 12 of the region’s 16 counties; that’s up from four a week ago. Hospitalizations rose slightly but stayed at a relatively low level in the region’s 40 hospitals.

See the chart below for details on all 16 counties in the Cincinnati region.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: COVID-19 community levels worsen across most of the Cincinnati region

Comments / 3

Sassypants
4d ago

VACCINATE PEOPLE.... You were vaccinated from birth to 18 for diseases that just appeared out of no where through out history. You can not enter a school without them. Everyone would be dead with hepatitis or chickenpox or measles,polio, rubella ect.. without them. Listen to your doctors... We take care of each other in this Country !!

Reply(2)
3
 

