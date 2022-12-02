Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
NASCAR: 5 seats still open for the 2023 season
Five of the 36 chartered entries, spread across three teams, still do not have any confirmed drivers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two more teams solidified their driver lineups for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season earlier in the offseason, with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing confirming driver number four in their respective rosters for next year.
NASCAR: Potential TV disaster avoided with new deal
Fox and DIRECTV announced a multi-year distribution agreement over the weekend, meaning a potential disaster was avoided for many NASCAR fans. On Saturday, Fox Corporation and DIRECTV announced a renewal of Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and retransmission consent for each of the local Fox Television Stations across DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.
Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think
Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite
Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023?
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick made high-profile moves to new teams. NASCAR fans will be interested to see who has the bigger 2023 season. The post Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition
The venue is hardly the only change that NASCAR has made to the Busch Light Clash recently. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Colts vs Cowboys
It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game gets underway. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between Indy and Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GMS Racing Signs Rising Star Rajah Caruth to Full-Time NASCAR Truck Series Ride
GMS Racing made a big move on Tuesday by signing rising NASCAR star Rajah Caruth to a full-time Truck Series ride. Caruth has moved quickly up the racing ranks. A prospect from the iRacing circuits, he has earned a lot of respect from fans and drivers alike. Now, Rajah Caruth...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023
With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
Joey Logano Urges Young Drivers to "Take Risks" in His NASCAR Awards Speech
It's interesting that Joey Logano took the time to reference his mistakes during his speech at the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center in Nashville last week. After all, he was there as the guest of honor, having won the Cup Series championship just a month ago. Still, at the end of his speech, the Team Penske driver's allusion to some of his not-so-shining moments in the past served as a way to inspire young drivers to "take risks" in their careers.
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | Opinion
Top NASCAR teams in the Race Team Alliance, are exploring the possibility of staging their own exhibition races as early as a year from now.
Harvick To Decide Future In No. 4 NASCAR Ford By Daytona
Kevin Harvick has yet to decide whether he will continue to drive the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang beyond the 2023 Cup Series season, but he said that he will make an announcement before the 2023 Daytona 500 in Februrary, according to NASCAR. Harvick has driven for 23 consecutive seasons...
Kyle Busch Talks About Being Inspired by Two NFL Legends During His Next Chapter in NASCAR
Last Thursday at the NASCAR Awards, Kyle Busch represented Joe Gibbs Racing for the last time. The whole process in transitioning from JGR to Richard Childress Racing has clearly been bittersweet for the two-time Cup Series champ. On one hand, he's leaving the team where he spent the best years of his career. On the other, it plays to the ultimate competitor in Busch, who will be looking to earn RCR its first championship since 1994. During Champion's Week in Nashville, Busch talked about two NFL legends who faced similar challenges in their career and who ended up rising to the occasion: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
Inaugural Major League Soccer season at GEODIS Park keeps Nashville rising | Opinion
While the playoffs didn’t end as we had hoped for the Boys in Gold, there is much to be proud of as we look back at the inaugural Nashville SC season at GEODIS Park, including the most recent announcement of midfielder Hany Mukhtar voted as the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. The biggest success, though, is the incredible community response as GEODIS Park has quickly become embedded...
