ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Lipsey family donates $1 million to Alexandria Museum of Art. Here's how it will be used.

By Adam Lord
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago

Shira and Joseph Lipsey III donated $1 million to the LSUA Foundation to establish a perpetual endowment fund for the Alexandria Museum of Art.

Lipsey was driven by a desire to honor his parents, Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph "Buddy" Lipsey Jr., and their lifetime of dedication to and support of the museum and the community.

The fund will be called the “Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph "Buddy" Lipsey Jr. Endowment.” Distributions from the fund are earmarked to retain and attract well-qualified personnel. In their honor, the museum will name its first-floor main gallery the “Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph "Buddy" Lipsey Jr. Gallery.”

“This gift from Joe Lipsey, and the naming of the gallery in honor of his parents, is especially heartwarming for me," said Catherine Pears, the museum's executive director and curator.

"Not only does the gift contribute to the sustainability of AMoA and its ability to attract and maintain its professional staff, but it also strengthens our partnership with the LSUA Foundation," Pears said.

The naming of the gallery honors the couple's lifelong patronage of the Alexandria Museum of Art, as well as Buddy Lipsey's work as chairman of the board during a challenging time, Pears said.

"I will forever be grateful to have had him by my side as we sought to turn the museum toward greater relevance for the 21st century while building resilience," she said. "Our mantra was and still is ‘Onward and Upward!’ "

The museum will host an event called "Love at the Museum" on Feb. 9 as a celebration of the gift and unveiling of the named gallery. For information, visit themuseum.org .

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Lipsey family donates $1 million to Alexandria Museum of Art. Here's how it will be used.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 4, 2022

Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

LCU mourns loss of Professor Tim Roper

PINEVILLE, La. - With great sorrow, Louisiana Christian University announces the death of longtime faculty member Tim Roper, who died Monday, Dec. 5, after an extended illness following surgery a year ago. Roper was a professor of art for 18 years at LCU, teaching painting and drawing, and graphic and...
PINEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria. Alexandria, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 5, 2022, that at around 3:52 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Cavan Circle in Alexandria, Louisiana’s Kelley Land region.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
104.5 KDAT

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile has been located

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fight breaks out on parade route

The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy is once again the mayor of Alexandria. The mayor-elect was officially sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, for his fourth term in office. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018. In front of a crowded room at the Riverfront Center, the newly sworn-in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on the 2000 block of North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NOLA.com

A baby starved to death in Avoyelles in 2019. Some say it foreshadowed problems at DCFS.

MANSURA — Christian Batiste’s seven short weeks of life were a constant struggle. He didn’t get enough to eat. He had trouble staying warm. After he was born premature and exposed to drugs, workers from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were supposed to check on his family weekly in Avoyelles Parish. They knew Christian's parents well: Caseworkers had validated a case of sexual abuse against his father in 2018, and his mother had given birth to three substance-exposed newborns since 2011.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KTBS

One person injured in boating accident

NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive

The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

2K+
Followers
767
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy