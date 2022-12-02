Shira and Joseph Lipsey III donated $1 million to the LSUA Foundation to establish a perpetual endowment fund for the Alexandria Museum of Art.

Lipsey was driven by a desire to honor his parents, Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph "Buddy" Lipsey Jr., and their lifetime of dedication to and support of the museum and the community.

The fund will be called the “Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph "Buddy" Lipsey Jr. Endowment.” Distributions from the fund are earmarked to retain and attract well-qualified personnel. In their honor, the museum will name its first-floor main gallery the “Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph "Buddy" Lipsey Jr. Gallery.”

“This gift from Joe Lipsey, and the naming of the gallery in honor of his parents, is especially heartwarming for me," said Catherine Pears, the museum's executive director and curator.

"Not only does the gift contribute to the sustainability of AMoA and its ability to attract and maintain its professional staff, but it also strengthens our partnership with the LSUA Foundation," Pears said.

The naming of the gallery honors the couple's lifelong patronage of the Alexandria Museum of Art, as well as Buddy Lipsey's work as chairman of the board during a challenging time, Pears said.

"I will forever be grateful to have had him by my side as we sought to turn the museum toward greater relevance for the 21st century while building resilience," she said. "Our mantra was and still is ‘Onward and Upward!’ "

The museum will host an event called "Love at the Museum" on Feb. 9 as a celebration of the gift and unveiling of the named gallery. For information, visit themuseum.org .

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Lipsey family donates $1 million to Alexandria Museum of Art. Here's how it will be used.