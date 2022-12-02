Read full article on original website
You may think Twitter was wrong to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story but it wasn't a violation of the First Amendment
Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden story and other content moderation sparked outcry about the First Amendment, but Twitter is not the government.
The Verge
Climate misinformation explodes on Twitter
Lies about climate change on Twitter escalated to unprecedented levels this year, according to new analyses. The unnerving rise of content that rejects widely accepted climate science — sometimes referred to as climate skepticism or climate denial — piles on top of growing concerns about misinformation and hateful content that’s proliferated since Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
Advocate
Fired Transgender Twitter Employee Speaks Out About Content Moderation
At Twitter, Melissa Ingle worked on civic integrity and political misinformation as a senior data scientist. Before the U.S. and Brazil elections, she wrote algorithms to moderate harmful content on Twitter. She was one of the 4,400 contract staff who was denied access to Twitter's internal systems last month because of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform and then fired.
LGBTQ Youth Are Under Attack. Why Are Democrats Pushing a Bill That Hurts Them Even More?
Evan Greer is the deputy director of the digital rights non-profit Fight For The Future. Queer and trans people are facing unprecedented attacks across the United States. Five of us were just murdered at a queer nightclub in Colorado, right-wing militias are showing up with guns at drag events around the country, and GOP politicians are pushing laws that ban daytime drag shows, criminalize trans healthcare, and threaten to rip families with trans kids apart.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: What we learned from today’s big SCOTUS case
SCOTUS WATCH — In one of the Supreme Court’s biggest cases of the term, justices heard arguments today over whether an evangelical graphic designer can refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. Arguments ran well over time and featured passionate, lively questioning on both sides, but — as expected — the high court’s conservative majority sounded likely to side with LORIE SMITH, the designer.
New York Daily News Hits Trump Organization With Damning New Name
Twitter users, meanwhile, cracked ketchup jokes about the convictions delivered to the former president's company.
BBC
Pressure on Chris Pincher to resign as MP intensifies
Calls for the former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher to resign as an MP have intensified from within his Tamworth constituency. Mr Pincher, who stepped down from his government job in July, was suspended from the parliamentary party following allegations he groped two men at a private members club in London.
The End of Companion Television
Media Winter is here once more, and it is getting ugly. It seems as though every news giant is shrinking toward 2023 through end-of-year layoffs, hiring freezes, or otherwise Dickensian austerity. Text chains and Slack channels are bursting with farewells and expressions of uncertainty about the future. Industry veterans will...
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform over proposal in Congress
MENLO PARK -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be "forced to consider" removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material.The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites. Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than "submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets." The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy...
Strange coincidences: Are they fluke events or acts of God?
What's the probability of something happening? Or of two things happening at once? Scientists offer up explanations for "meaningful coincidences."
The Verge
Facebook threatens to ban news in the US over journalism bill
Facebook warns it could ban news in the US if Congress passes a bill that would require the platform to negotiate with and compensate publishers for their content. Andy Stone, Meta’s head of policy communications, said on Twitter that Facebook will “be forced to consider removing news” from Facebook if the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) is passed. Facebook previously threatened to block news in Canada and Australia when similar laws were proposed.
