Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
Evidence Shows Family's Killing Inside Buffalo Grove Home Was a Murder-Suicide: Police
Police believe a husband and father of two is responsible for the killings of four family members, and himself, inside a Buffalo Grove home last week. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds announced the latest update on the "horrific" case Monday, days after the five members of the same family were found dead with "sharp force injuries" in what authorities had only described as a "domestic-related incident."
‘A terrible tragedy’: 15-year-old boy fatally shot steps from his West Side high school
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near Michele Clark Magnet High School on Chicago’s West Side, where he was a student. Chicago Public Schools said it will have grief counselors and additional security in place at the high school.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Death of Buffalo Grove family ruled murder-suicide; husband had been barred from house
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
Officials: Man in Illinois reportedly killed 4 family members then himself
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A man in Illinois reportedly killed his wife, two children and his mother inside their house last week before he stabbed himself to death, officials say. In a news release Monday, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds announced the man, Andrei Kisliak, is responsible for...
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Over $62,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs after a devastating murder-suicide in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.A mom was found dead last week, along with her young children, husband and mother-in-law.More than $62,000 have been donated on a GoFundMe. Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs for Vera Kisliak, 4-year-old Amilia and 7-year-old Vivian. Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Court documents show Kisliak had a protection order against her husband due to domestic battery at the time of her death.
Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
Wisconsin man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of retired couple in Will County
A Wisconsin man is charged in the stabbing of a retired couple in their home in Crete.
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
theeastcountygazette.com
Two Small Children Among Five Found Dead in ‘Domestic-Related’ Incident in Chicago-Suburb Home
On Wednesday, a Buffalo Grove father stabbed his wife, four- and six-year-old kids, and a relative before killing himself in a million-dollar mansion. Thursday’s Buffalo Grove Police Department announcement named and caused the five deaths. Authorities said at a press conference that Andrei, 39, Vera, 36, Vivian, 6, Lilia,...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace. Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Halloween Heist: Cook County brothers stole more than $1M from armored truck, ATM at gunpoint, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Two Cook County brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, both of South Holland, and a juvenile are charged with robbery, bank...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
Comments / 21