Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
New York Daily News Hits Trump Organization With Damning New Name
Twitter users, meanwhile, cracked ketchup jokes about the convictions delivered to the former president's company.
WEAR
Harry and Meghan's Netflix series criticizes royal 'racism,' British public, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new Netflix docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be openly critical of the royal family and the British public, particularly when it comes to the topic of race. Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" will feature "fresh accusations of racism" against the couple's family,...
