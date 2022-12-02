ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game.

The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was elevated to limited participation Friday.

Running back and return man Hassan Haskins is also questionable with a hip injury. He was limited in practice Friday as well.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled three players out for Sunday's game: defensive lineman Denico Autry, defensive back Elijah Molden and wide receiver Cody Hollister.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks and running back Derrick Henry returned to practice as full participants Friday after missing practice Thursday. Offensive lineman Nate Davis was a limited participant Friday but was not given an injury designation.

Here is the Titans' full injury report for Sunday's game.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Dec. 2

  • DL Denico Autry (knee): OUT
  • WR Cody Hollister (neck): OUT
  • DB Elijah Molden (groin): OUT
  • DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
  • RB Hassan Haskins (hip): QUESTIONABLE
  • K Randy Bullock (calf): No injury designation
  • OL Ben Jones (concussion): No injury designation
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): No injury designation
  • WR Treylon Burks (illness): No injury designation
  • OL Nate Davis (knee): No injury designation
  • RB Derrick Henry (non-injury related): No injury designation

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean.

