Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game.

The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was elevated to limited participation Friday.

Running back and return man Hassan Haskins is also questionable with a hip injury. He was limited in practice Friday as well.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled three players out for Sunday's game: defensive lineman Denico Autry, defensive back Elijah Molden and wide receiver Cody Hollister.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks and running back Derrick Henry returned to practice as full participants Friday after missing practice Thursday. Offensive lineman Nate Davis was a limited participant Friday but was not given an injury designation.

Here is the Titans' full injury report for Sunday's game.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Dec. 2

DL Denico Autry (knee): OUT

WR Cody Hollister (neck): OUT

DB Elijah Molden (groin): OUT

DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

RB Hassan Haskins (hip): QUESTIONABLE

K Randy Bullock (calf): No injury designation

OL Ben Jones (concussion): No injury designation

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): No injury designation

WR Treylon Burks (illness): No injury designation

OL Nate Davis (knee): No injury designation

RB Derrick Henry (non-injury related): No injury designation

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.