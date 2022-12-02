ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wuwf.org

The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'

Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Eglin to conduct active assailant exercise near Niceville on Dec. 6

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –The 96th Test Wing has announced it will conduct an active assailant exercise on December 6 from approximately 7 a.m. to no later than noon. The annual training exercise will take place at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal near Niceville, according to the announcement.
NICEVILLE, FL
niceville.com

“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in sight and sound with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Niceville. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
PENSACOLA, FL
97X

Florida School Nurse Replaced Kids’ Adderall With Aleve

A Middle School nurse was arrested and charged with stealing prescription medicine from students. The health technician at Destin Middle School was identified as 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville. She has been charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-4-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Some restaurants offering take out or open on Christmas Day

Others offering events leading up to the holiday celebration. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Merry Christmas from the OBA Community Website. Whether you’re visiting for the holidays or you are a full-time resident, you’ll find several places open and ready to serve you for the holiday.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind

The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy