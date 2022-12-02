Read full article on original website
Related
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
WEAR
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
niceville.com
Eglin to conduct active assailant exercise near Niceville on Dec. 6
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –The 96th Test Wing has announced it will conduct an active assailant exercise on December 6 from approximately 7 a.m. to no later than noon. The annual training exercise will take place at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal near Niceville, according to the announcement.
Mother says Destin school nurse swapped daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderral medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
WEAR
Escambia County Schools teacher pay remains lowest among Northwest Florida counties
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher pay raise is on the horizon for Escambia County schools. But at least one teacher's patience is growing thin. This comes after Santa Rosa County Schools recently raised their teacher salary significantly higher than Escambia's. 20 years ago, starting pay in Escambia County was...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Fire Department seeks support for 2022 'Christmas for the Kids'
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department is asking for help so local kids have a special Christmas. The fire department partnered with local businesses and donors to collect, organize and deliver gifts to families in need. "Every year the Fort Walton Beach Firefighters work with...
niceville.com
“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in sight and sound with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Niceville. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are...
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
Florida School Nurse Replaced Kids’ Adderall With Aleve
A Middle School nurse was arrested and charged with stealing prescription medicine from students. The health technician at Destin Middle School was identified as 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville. She has been charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one...
WEAR
City of Milton to unveil historic marker honoring legacy of J.B. Turner School
MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton is holding a dedication ceremony Tuesday to unveil a new historic marker honoring the legacy of J.B. Turner School, the first public school in Santa Rosa County for African American students. J.B. Turner School was established in 1908 and served African American students...
getthecoast.com
GOLDEN TICKETS: Realtors give away nearly $5,000 in cash during Crestview’s Christmas Parade
This past Saturday night, the City of Crestview held their annual Christmas Parade in downtown Crestview that featured 130+ floats. Shortly after the parade, posts on social media began circulating of ‘Golden Tickets’ that were handed out during the parade that included a candy bar, a letter, and cash.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-4-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Some restaurants offering take out or open on Christmas Day
Others offering events leading up to the holiday celebration. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Merry Christmas from the OBA Community Website. Whether you’re visiting for the holidays or you are a full-time resident, you’ll find several places open and ready to serve you for the holiday.
RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
WEAR
11 UWF football players participate in graduation ceremony ahead of National Semifinals
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tuesday was a big day for some University of West Florida football players. The school shared video of 11 players receiving their diplomas in a graduation ceremony on Tuesday -- including their punter, Steve Dawson, who earned his Master's Degree. The ceremony was just for the players,...
utv44.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
Comments / 0