Vegas vocalist is coming to town: Scalera is back for Philharmonic's holiday show

Nikki Scalera recalled that her first Christmas show was in Abilene.

Music director David Itkin invited her to the annual holiday show with Abilene Philharmonic years ago. More recently, she sang outdoors at the Abilene Zoo in September 2021, before the orchestra could return to the Abilene Convention Center as the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

She'll be back inside Saturday, although, baby, it'll be nice outside. The high Saturday is expected to be 60. Chestnuts roasting on an open sidewalk.

That's about what it will be in Las Vegas, where Scalera has lived for the past 12 years.

Not exactly winter, but we do what we can do, right?

Zoo to yule

Scalera's return means the outdoor gig at the zoo must've gone well.

"It was wonderful. The zoo is beautiful and everyone was so kind and welcoming and kind," she said. "The whole setup was comfortable and fun."

That was late summer and now she's back for late fall, going on Christmas.

"It is the most wonderful time of the year, as the song says," she said this week from Vegas. "My son is 11, so it's still magical. We got our decorations up early.

"I got it in my mind that Christmas starts Dec. 3 in Abilene. It'll be nice to come home and have a few days before it's actually Christmas."

She said jumping on the Polar Express for the Christmas season concerts is fun but also makes for a long ride.

"You're Christmas-ing the day after Halloween," she said laughing.

Originally from Connecticut, Scalera said Vegas is not the winter wonderland found in, say, the Northeast.

"The highs are like 50, which is laughable for people in Connecticut," she said, laughing.

But the desert gets chilly at night, and when overcast skies clear, the nearby snow-capped mountains are revealed.

"It's really beautiful," she said.

There is zero chance the Buffalo Gap-area "mountains" south of Abilene will be like that Saturday.

Duets with Samuel Cook

Scalera believes her first show here was with Travis Cloer, who was the holiday pops guest in 2017.

She said they the show in Las Vegas when the Smith Center for the Performing Arts opened in 2012.

Since then, "I've done a bunch of Christmas shows. There's always something happening even if you don't have those scheduled out far in advance. Something always comes up, especially in Las Vegas," she said. "There's a lot of 'Let's all get together and put a show.'"

Instead of Cloer, who made his name as one of the "Jersey Boys," Scalera will sing with Abilene's own Samuel Cook.

They will duet three times, then sing together with the Abilene Chamber Singers.

Their songs together are "The Prayer," done by the likes of Celine Dion/Andrea Bocelli and Pentatonix, and "The Christmas Eve Blues" and "Not That Far From Bethlehem," two pieces written and composed by Itkin.

She also will sing "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with the vocal group.

"I am so excited to hear what they sound like," she said. "I get the notes of what I'm going to sing and they're singing behind me, but you don't know what it's going to sound like until (the first rehearsal)."

Just a gig or making merry?

"Christmas music leaves me highly emotional," Scalera said. So, it's more than a showdate for her,

"It's kind of a blessing that I'll be busy with the orchestra and the lights and sound, all the elements that make a show, so I don't end up crying on stage," she said. "That would be great.

"I've been going through all of this since Halloween, and I was thinking today, 'It's like we're all getting together to sing some Christmas songs.'

So, favorite Christmas gifts as a kid?

There area couple, Scalera said.

Both may surprise you.

"One year," she said dramatically, "we got a VCR. 'Indiana Jones' was the videotape that came with it, and that was cutting edge."

The other finding a new car under the tree. A Ferrari.

A remote-controlled Ferrari, that is.

"Looking back in retrospect, my dad really wanted it" she said, laughing and nothing she was an only child. "I loved it. Coming down and seeing it under the tree. It wasn't wrapped. It was ready to go."

Did dad let her drive it?

"I think we probably shared it," Scalera said. "I had a great time with it. I have a thing for cars."

Did she grow up to buy a Ferrari for herself?

No, she said, She hasn't had quite that kind of December to remember.

"But," she added, "I can admire them from afar."

If You Go

What: Abilene Philharmonic's holiday pops concert, featuring Niki Scalera, Samuel Cook and Abilene Chamber Singers

When: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Abilene Convention Center, 1100 North Sixth St. (enter on north side)

Tickets; $5 to $52. Families are encouraged to attend the shorter matinee, at which youngsters under 6 will be admitted. Only youths age 6 and older will be admitted to the evening performance. Go to abilenephilharmonic.org for tickets and information.