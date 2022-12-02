Read full article on original website
Update | Woman killed by pickup as she was crossing the street in Kennewick
The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit.
KEPR
Woman struck by vehicle while crossing street; dies at scene
KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE 7PM] --- Police said Bobbilee Martin, 32, died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Kennewick. Officers responded to the intersection of 4th Ave and Olympia St at about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Washington Trooper, shot in the line of duty, thanks hospital staff and 911 dispatchers
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Washington Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., the state trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22, met with the hospital staff and the 911 dispatchers who he credited with helping save his life. Trooper Atkinson was in his vehicle at the intersection of Avery Street and West Poplar Street just after 5 p.m....
KEPR
Several storage units burglarized in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary at several storage units in Kennewick. Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies did not name the specific storage facility, but said several units were burglarized at a storage facility over the weekend. Authorities said a Z-force 800 trail side x side...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Walla Walla County (Walla Walla County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Walla Walla County. The accident happened at the intersection of Evans Road and Wallula Road around 8 a.m. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office stated that the collision involved two vehicles. A 30-year-old Walla Walla man was operating a Chevy SUV...
West Side Man Nabbed in String of Franklin County Car Thefts
A 52-year-old suspect is in the Franklin County jail after a string of weekend thefts. Man allegedly stole a trailer with a car inside, among other things. The string of thefts began early Saturday morning in Franklin County. Deputies say a vehicle was taken, then later located abandoned near the location where another vehicle was stolen.
Blaze at Walla Walla auto parts business causes $50K in damages
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages at a business Saturday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. on December 3. Fire crews were called out after witnesses reported seeing flames in the area of Kelty’s Auto Parts on Rees Avenue. Fire crews from the Walla Wall County Fire District 4 and College Place...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after crash on Wallula Road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
KEPR
Family escapes house fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A family is safe after escaping from a house fire Sunday night in West Richland. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of N 61st Ave for reports of a residential structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, officials said there was a single-story...
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
Woman drags boyfriend out of burning Kennewick home. He’s in critical condition
“She was instrumental in helping give him a chance.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
Pasco woman lied about ex-boyfriend choking her. Charges are dropped
He was accused of breaking in and attacking her.
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
nbcrightnow.com
Remember to slow down in the snow
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WX ALERT DAY. Be careful and slow down on the roads today. Local law enforcement agencies have responded to several crashes since the snow began to fall in the Columbia Basin on Sunday. Drivers should remember to slow down, not follow too close, have emergency...
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
KEPR
Walla Walla County sees rise in respiratory illness
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health report a sharp increase in respiratory illness in Walla Walla County. Health officials said respiratory illness across the United States and Washington State are causing a strain on healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. The "triple threat" of Influenza, Respiratory Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID has led to increased hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The "triple threat" has reportedly affected children and elderly the most. Health officials said the current influenza wave is occurring weeks earlier and with a rapid rate rise.
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
KEPR
Fire leaders warn homeowners of Christmas tree fire risks
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Holiday lights and Christmas trees are up, but so is the risk of a fire. Every year Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said they usually respond to a house fire started by a Christmas tree mishap. "We don't want that to be your house,"...
