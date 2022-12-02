ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

Woman struck by vehicle while crossing street; dies at scene

KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE 7PM] --- Police said Bobbilee Martin, 32, died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Kennewick. Officers responded to the intersection of 4th Ave and Olympia St at about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Several storage units burglarized in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary at several storage units in Kennewick. Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies did not name the specific storage facility, but said several units were burglarized at a storage facility over the weekend. Authorities said a Z-force 800 trail side x side...
One dead after crash on Wallula Road

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
Family escapes house fire in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A family is safe after escaping from a house fire Sunday night in West Richland. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of N 61st Ave for reports of a residential structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, officials said there was a single-story...
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Remember to slow down in the snow

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WX ALERT DAY. Be careful and slow down on the roads today. Local law enforcement agencies have responded to several crashes since the snow began to fall in the Columbia Basin on Sunday. Drivers should remember to slow down, not follow too close, have emergency...
Walla Walla County sees rise in respiratory illness

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health report a sharp increase in respiratory illness in Walla Walla County. Health officials said respiratory illness across the United States and Washington State are causing a strain on healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. The "triple threat" of Influenza, Respiratory Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID has led to increased hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The "triple threat" has reportedly affected children and elderly the most. Health officials said the current influenza wave is occurring weeks earlier and with a rapid rate rise.
Fire leaders warn homeowners of Christmas tree fire risks

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Holiday lights and Christmas trees are up, but so is the risk of a fire. Every year Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said they usually respond to a house fire started by a Christmas tree mishap. "We don't want that to be your house,"...
