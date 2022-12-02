Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer sentenced after ordering abuse on inmates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees at KCDC. Matthew Ware, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 46 months in federal...
okcfox.com
Okmulgee quadruple homicide suspect charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, who was a person of interest in the case of four missing then found murdered men in Okmulgee, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in court on Monday. A judge also dismissed a motion to accelerate Kennedy's 2012 parole case Monday...
okcfox.com
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
okcfox.com
3 dead after plane crashes at Yukon Municipal Airport, crews responding
YUKON (KOKH) - Officials are investigating what caused a plane to crash at Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport. Reports say 53-year-old pilot Christopher Lamb of Perry, 78-year-old passenger David Lamb of Yukon, and 28-year-old passenger Gage Prough of Stillwater were killed in the crash. The crash caused a small grass...
okcfox.com
Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. That is essentially what the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board asked. In a 15-page filing, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says yes. "I'm a very strong believer in that church and education and government should be separate entities, especially...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
Comments / 0