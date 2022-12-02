ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OK

okcfox.com

3 dead after plane crashes at Yukon Municipal Airport, crews responding

YUKON (KOKH) - Officials are investigating what caused a plane to crash at Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport. Reports say 53-year-old pilot Christopher Lamb of Perry, 78-year-old passenger David Lamb of Yukon, and 28-year-old passenger Gage Prough of Stillwater were killed in the crash. The crash caused a small grass...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. That is essentially what the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board asked. In a 15-page filing, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says yes. "I'm a very strong believer in that church and education and government should be separate entities, especially...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
STILLWATER, OK

