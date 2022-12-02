Oryen Network sways investors with 250% price jump during Presale, while Algorand, Solana, and Lido DAO decline sharply

Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
DeFi protocol Ankr to buy US$5 mln of BNB to cover funds lost in exploit
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr will buy US$5 million worth of BNB – the token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance – to compensate liquidity providers affected by Friday’s exploit. Fast facts. Ankr, a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider and staking platform, experienced an exploit on Friday when the perpetrator...
cryptopotato.com
Aussie Crypto Exchange Dismisses Almost Half of its Staff
Aussie crypto platform Swyftx laid off 90 people to prepare for a potential market decline during H1, 2023. The Australian cryptocurrency platform Swyftx laid off 90 of its employees, representing around 40% of its total workforce. CEO Alex Harper assured the company is “well-positioned” to cope with the current turbulence...
thedefiant.io
Hacker Makes Off With Millions After Minting Six Quadrillion of Ankr’s BNB Staking Tokens
Ankr, a web3 infrastructure project on BNB Chain, has suffered a major exploit with an attacker minting and dumping millions worth of its wrapped BNB token, aBNBc. On Dec. 2, Nansen, an on-chain analytics provider, flagged that six quadrillion aBNBc had been abruptly minted. It added that the hacker was...
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
Better Crypto to Own in 2023: Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?
A dogfight between two meme tokens and a surprise best in show.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com
FTX’s venture arm Alameda invested over a billion in Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm
Alameda reportedly invested over a billion dollars in the Bitcoin mining firm – Genesis Digital. The first recorded investment was in August last year, while the last was in April 2022. FTX and Alameda breakdown controversies continue to hit the spotlight in the cryptosphere. The latest revelation gives insight...
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network next crypto to explode; APE and MANA also make the list
Finding the next cryptocurrency to explode is what every investor hopes to achieve, but it’s far simpler to say than to do. However, it might be challenging to make a firm selection, given the abundance of cryptocurrency initiatives on the market. We’ll examine the next big cryptocurrency and outline...
cryptonewsz.com
Stellar creates a downward flat bottom pattern; What next?
Stellar Lumens (XLM) has become a new-age competitor in the financial transaction domain. XLM has peaked, but the market scenario showcases a decreasing demand for disruptive technologies. Stellar focuses on reducing the time and resources required for cross-border or inter-currency transactions. The Stellar protocol converts the native currency first into...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto
The bankruptcy of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, is a major blow to the cryptocurrency industry’s credibility, but there are silver linings, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. “An increased urgency for regulation may enable greater institutional engagement, and a shift in...
msn.com
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
Comments / 0