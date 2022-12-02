ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Baby dies of fentanyl overdose; three charged

By Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby.

On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.

An autopsy conducted on Nov. 21 showed that Dekari Johnson tested positive for fentanyl.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Dekari Johnson’s father and two others in his death on the multiple felony charges.

The infant’s father, 20-year-old David Johnson III, was charged with the following felonies:

  • One count of involuntary manslaughter (first degree)
  • Two counts of endangering children (third degree)
  • One count of tampering with evidence (third degree)
  • Ten counts of drug offenses (first degree)

Destiny Strickland, 20, was charged with one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Daviair Porter, 22, was charged with the following felonies:

  • One count of tampering with evidence (third degree)
  • One count of drug possession (fourth degree)
  • One count of obstructing official business (fifth degree)

Johnson III was arrested on Nov. 19, according to court records.

Nate Wells
3d ago

This is ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC, from a father who lost my 3 year old son to leukemia, i feel for them for the loss of their baby, as a 12 year clean recovering addict my soul shivers for the choices that were made that created a situation where this could have happened. I pray for all involved.

Kristen Shearer
4d ago

why does that even matter here? They killed a baby so them being on welfare I fail to see how this even affects the poor baby they killed

Lisa Clay
3d ago

Poor Baby I Would Take Any Baby So That It Wouldn't Have To Die Just Drop it Off At My Door With No Questions Asked

