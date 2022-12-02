ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 key reactions to Lakers loss vs. Cavs after Anthony Davis goes out

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-13) fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9), 116-102, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday. It was the Lakers’ third loss in their past 11 games. Anthony Davis left four minutes into the first quarter due to flu-like symptoms (non-COVID, per the Lakers). Los Angeles battled hard but the talent discrepancy […] The post 3 key reactions to Lakers loss vs. Cavs after Anthony Davis goes out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed

We’re already nearing December 15th, which means that teams are likely going to be more active on the trade market. Players who signed as free agents over the summer will become trade eligible by the said date, and activity in the trade market is expected to pick up. This could mean that Jae Crowder could […] The post RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion

The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Is LeBron James playing vs. Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. LeBron James is on the injury report alongside Anthony Davis, with both players listed as probable. James is dealing with left ankle soreness, while Davis has low back tightness after going for 55 points against the Washington Wizards. The question is this: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Cavs?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis exit vs. Cavs frustrates, pisses off Lakers fans

Los Angeles Lakers fans are mad. Just when everyone thought Anthony Davis is going to dominate the NBA, the big man suffers another injury or health setback. On Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis played for just eight minutes before he exited the game. There were initial fears that it was his bad back bothering him again, especially since he headed to the locker room after going up for block. Apparently, though, he was suffering from flu-like symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic will be pleased as Mavs finally break ugly drought

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks had not won a game when Luka Doncic scored less than 30 points. They only have a few of those instances when Doncic didn’t light up the scoreboard, but it’s definitely a concerning trend for the franchise. Fortunately, however, they were finally able to […] The post Luka Doncic will be pleased as Mavs finally break ugly drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors get tough injury updates on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins vs. Jazz

Monday’s stunning home loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers will likely prove the first of consecutive defeats for the once surging Golden State Warriors. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to minor injuries. Curry is still dealing […] The post Warriors get tough injury updates on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

What we know about the Hornets at the quarter mark of the season

At the 24th game of the season, the Charlotte Hornets are sitting at 7-17 at the quarter mark of the season after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 on their home floor. That loss came at the return of both of the Clippers’ star players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who nailed a […] The post What we know about the Hornets at the quarter mark of the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Isaac takes crucial step in return from injury

It’s been a long road to recovery for Orland Magic forward Jonathan Isaac. The last time he appeared in an NBA game was on August 2nd, 2020, versus the Sacramento Kings, when the league played in the Orlando bubble. In that game, Isaac suffered an ACL injury that would cause him to miss the entirety […] The post Jonathan Isaac takes crucial step in return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s official status for Suns vs. Celtics, revealed

Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy