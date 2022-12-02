Read full article on original website
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Raptors ready for Lakers’ stars
The Toronto Raptors are preparing for a stern test against an improving team Wednesday night when they play the visiting
3 key reactions to Lakers loss vs. Cavs after Anthony Davis goes out
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-13) fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9), 116-102, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday. It was the Lakers’ third loss in their past 11 games. Anthony Davis left four minutes into the first quarter due to flu-like symptoms (non-COVID, per the Lakers). Los Angeles battled hard but the talent discrepancy […] The post 3 key reactions to Lakers loss vs. Cavs after Anthony Davis goes out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed
We’re already nearing December 15th, which means that teams are likely going to be more active on the trade market. Players who signed as free agents over the summer will become trade eligible by the said date, and activity in the trade market is expected to pick up. This could mean that Jae Crowder could […] The post RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
NHL Odds: Canadiens vs. Kraken prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
A pair of unfamiliar squads will go head-to-head as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Seattle Kraken in an epic showdown. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series where we make out Canadiens-Kraken prediction and pick. Losers in three of their last four games,...
Is LeBron James playing vs. Cavs
The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. LeBron James is on the injury report alongside Anthony Davis, with both players listed as probable. James is dealing with left ankle soreness, while Davis has low back tightness after going for 55 points against the Washington Wizards. The question is this: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Cavs?
Mavs guard Tim Hardaway Jr. makes shocking history in win over Nuggets
Much has been said about the struggles of the Dallas Mavericks role players around Luka Doncic, especially Tim Hardaway Jr.’s, who missed a chunk of last season due to a foot injury. Hardaway began the season misfiring from beyond the arc, making him a potential trade candidate given his underproduction relative to his remuneration.
Anthony Davis exit vs. Cavs frustrates, pisses off Lakers fans
Los Angeles Lakers fans are mad. Just when everyone thought Anthony Davis is going to dominate the NBA, the big man suffers another injury or health setback. On Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis played for just eight minutes before he exited the game. There were initial fears that it was his bad back bothering him again, especially since he headed to the locker room after going up for block. Apparently, though, he was suffering from flu-like symptoms.
Luka Doncic will be pleased as Mavs finally break ugly drought
Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks had not won a game when Luka Doncic scored less than 30 points. They only have a few of those instances when Doncic didn’t light up the scoreboard, but it’s definitely a concerning trend for the franchise. Fortunately, however, they were finally able to […] The post Luka Doncic will be pleased as Mavs finally break ugly drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Victor Oladipo sounds off on making season debut in rough blowout Heat loss vs. Pistons
The Miami Heat appeared to be turning a corner after claiming a resounding victory over the Boston Celtics last Friday. Jimmy Butler was back to his usual cold-blooded self, and the Heat were inching ever more closely to a full-strength squad with Victor Oladipo set to make his season debut soon.
NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Stars prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
One of the more premier showdowns on the NHL Tuesday slate involves a battle between a pair of squads looking for an early season upper-hand as the Toronto Maple Leafs travel south to take on the Dallas Stars. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Maple Leafs-Stars prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
RUMOR: Trae Young has ‘too much juice’ with Hawks amid Nate McMillan beef
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons of late. Rumors have swirled about a disagreement between the All-Star point guard and his coach Nate McMillan over the team’s shootaround last week. Shams Charania and Sam Amick recently reported on the situation...
Warriors get tough injury updates on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins vs. Jazz
Monday’s stunning home loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers will likely prove the first of consecutive defeats for the once surging Golden State Warriors. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to minor injuries. Curry is still dealing […] The post Warriors get tough injury updates on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic can’t sustain level of play, claims Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
What we know about the Hornets at the quarter mark of the season
At the 24th game of the season, the Charlotte Hornets are sitting at 7-17 at the quarter mark of the season after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 on their home floor. That loss came at the return of both of the Clippers’ star players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who nailed a […] The post What we know about the Hornets at the quarter mark of the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Isaac takes crucial step in return from injury
It’s been a long road to recovery for Orland Magic forward Jonathan Isaac. The last time he appeared in an NBA game was on August 2nd, 2020, versus the Sacramento Kings, when the league played in the Orlando bubble. In that game, Isaac suffered an ACL injury that would cause him to miss the entirety […] The post Jonathan Isaac takes crucial step in return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul’s official status for Suns vs. Celtics, revealed
Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.
Mavs star Luka Doncic proves he’s the new triple-double king with latest absurd feat
Russell Westbrook may have normalized it, but tallying a triple-double remains an absurdly difficult feat. However, if there’s anyone who seems up to the task of chasing Westbrook’s triple-double record, it’s Luka Doncic, who is racking up triple-doubles at an incredible rate. In fact, Doncic filled the...
