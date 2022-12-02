Houston police make arrest for murder of rapper Takeoff

Originally Published: 02 DEC 22 15:29 ETBy Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) -- One man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of rapper Takeoff, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced at a news conference Friday.

Finner said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, Thursday evening. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a business on November 1 after a private party.

"We lost a good man," Finner said, adding that he talked to Takeoff's family, and thanked them for their patience as the department worked through facts and the investigation ahead of an arrest.

