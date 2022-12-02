Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next weekKristen WaltersMcdonough, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
Lady Indians get all-state recognition
Three East Coweta Lady Indian softball players earned another honor last week when they were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association 2022 All-State Team. Those named to the all-state team include freshman pitcher Jada Savage, sophomore shortstop Madison Duffel, and senior outfielder Emma Elrod. Before the season started, the...
Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart
Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage
Of course Stetson Bennett being named a Heisman Trophy finalist was met with some sort of uproar on social media. The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Newnan Times-Herald
Patricia Sewell O’Kelley
Patricia (Pat) Sewell O’Kelley, 85 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in her apartment at Camellia Place Assisted Living. She was surrounded by her family. Pat was born on May 25, 1937, to the late William Carl and Clarice Bridges Sewell. She was the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Newnan Times-Herald
Jeffrey Lee Jackson
Jeffrey Lee Jackson, of Grantville Ga, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022. Jeff was born October 16, 1973, in Rapid City, SD to Walter Jackson and Kathy Lee. Jeffrey is survived by his children Steven Jackson and Jeanna Jackson. Sisters Karen Fuller (Derrek Fuller) and Andrea Bright (Jeff Bright), niece Brianna Bright, nephews Tyler Hubbard, Jamie Hubbard, Brian Bright, and Casen Fuller. A group of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and co-workers that were always like family.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
WSB Radio
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police now say two teenagers accused of shooting a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were looking for someone to rob on the night of the murder. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday. Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Regis Joseph Bogolin
Regis Joseph Bogolin, 88, of Newnan, passed away, peacefully Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at. Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17,. 2022, at Hillcrest Chapel. Burial Services will be Private. Higgins...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘I felt like it was over for me’ | Teen housed in DFCS office speaks out
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even outside in a cold and rainy Decatur park, Christian Hall has never felt so comfortable as he basks in what he calls “the freedom.”. Having turned 18 just weeks ago, Hall is aging out of Georgia’s foster care, a system that he believes failed him.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles
Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
