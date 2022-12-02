ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians get all-state recognition

Three East Coweta Lady Indian softball players earned another honor last week when they were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association 2022 All-State Team. Those named to the all-state team include freshman pitcher Jada Savage, sophomore shortstop Madison Duffel, and senior outfielder Emma Elrod. Before the season started, the...
SHARPSBURG, GA
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage

Of course Stetson Bennett being named a Heisman Trophy finalist was met with some sort of uproar on social media. The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Patricia Sewell O’Kelley

Patricia (Pat) Sewell O’Kelley, 85 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in her apartment at Camellia Place Assisted Living. She was surrounded by her family. Pat was born on May 25, 1937, to the late William Carl and Clarice Bridges Sewell. She was the...
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Jeffrey Lee Jackson

Jeffrey Lee Jackson, of Grantville Ga, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022. Jeff was born October 16, 1973, in Rapid City, SD to Walter Jackson and Kathy Lee. Jeffrey is survived by his children Steven Jackson and Jeanna Jackson. Sisters Karen Fuller (Derrek Fuller) and Andrea Bright (Jeff Bright), niece Brianna Bright, nephews Tyler Hubbard, Jamie Hubbard, Brian Bright, and Casen Fuller. A group of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and co-workers that were always like family.
GRANTVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday. Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Regis Joseph Bogolin

Regis Joseph Bogolin, 88, of Newnan, passed away, peacefully Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at. Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17,. 2022, at Hillcrest Chapel. Burial Services will be Private. Higgins...
NEWNAN, GA
WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy