Newnan Times-Herald
HOPE GED Grant Now Available to Georgians
The Technical College System of Georgia on Monday announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.
Newnan Times-Herald
Low unemployment rates a blessing and a curse
While a low unemployment rate is almost always good news for a community, it can also be a double-edged sword, said local officials. “The good news is that the unemployment rate is 2.2 percent,” Coweta County Development Authority President Sarah Jacobs told the authority board members at their December meeting. “The bad news is that the unemployment rate is 2.2 percent.”
