The Technical College System of Georgia on Monday announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO