Jefferson Parish, LA

One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — A Jefferson Parish man is behind bars after a bank robbery and carjacking earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery in the 3600 block of Jefferson Hwy., where a man went in demanding money and threatening victims.

Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother

Deputies say the man left the bank with an unknown amount of money. Minutes later, a carjacking was reported in the 3500 block of Berwick St. where deputies say the suspect jumped into a running vehicle a drove off with a woman in the backseat.

The woman escaped the vehicle but suffered significant injuries.

Baton Rouge murder suspect killed in West Virginia after fleeing with child, police say

Further investigations identified 45-year-old William Frye as the person responsible for both crimes and located him at a hotel in the 5700 block of Airline Dr. After a police chase on foot, Frye was arrested.

According to JPSO, Frye has an arrest history of two bank robberies in 2004 and received a 10-year sentence.

