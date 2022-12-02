One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — A Jefferson Parish man is behind bars after a bank robbery and carjacking earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery in the 3600 block of Jefferson Hwy., where a man went in demanding money and threatening victims.

Deputies say the man left the bank with an unknown amount of money. Minutes later, a carjacking was reported in the 3500 block of Berwick St. where deputies say the suspect jumped into a running vehicle a drove off with a woman in the backseat.

The woman escaped the vehicle but suffered significant injuries.

Further investigations identified 45-year-old William Frye as the person responsible for both crimes and located him at a hotel in the 5700 block of Airline Dr. After a police chase on foot, Frye was arrested.

According to JPSO, Frye has an arrest history of two bank robberies in 2004 and received a 10-year sentence.

