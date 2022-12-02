Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested in fatal early morning shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened on Tymberwood Lane in Orange County overnight. Donald Willis, 27, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder with a firewarm. The victim, 38-year-old Lavance Smith, was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
fox35orlando.com
1 man shot dead at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Orange County deputies. Deputies identified him as 38-year-old Lavance Smith. Authorities said the shooting happened on Tymberwood Lane at the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums near Lake Catherine in the Park Central area.
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
4th person dies after last week’s fire at Orange County warehouse used to store fireworks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth person has died as a result of last week’s fire in an Orange County warehouse that was storing fireworks, according to county officials. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Elizabeth Tiralongo. It was confirmed over the weekend that Landon Bourland, 24,...
WESH
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
WESH
Osceola County officials trying to find missing, endangered 13-year-old
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office, Dakota Barrett was last seen in Kissimmee Sunday Morning. She was reported near Eagle Meadow, walking toward Pleasant Hill Road. Deputies say Barrett was wearing a black sweater with...
WESH
Osceola deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River deputies are looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Tuesday night, according to the Osceola County sheriff's office. Deputies say they believe the man might be armed. They say they are checking the woods and vacant homes in Yeehaw Junction.
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive in Morningside Park. A man driving a van southbound on Exchange Drive lost control and flipped...
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
WESH
Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
click orlando
Man accused of shooting, killing Titusville motel owner now in jail
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of shooting and killing a Titusville motel owner has been booked into jail. Records show Wade Field, 31, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting on Nov. 16. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse. The woman said she was walking home on Washington Street around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night when a...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop
Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
fox35orlando.com
Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
Florida deputy, 23, fatally shot by fellow deputy in 'extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot over the weekend by his best friend and roommate, who is also a deputy, at their residence. On Dec. 3, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Austin Walsh was killed in an "off-duty incident" in Palm Bay. The statement described him as a "treasured member of our BCSO family," and said he had been with the agency since he was 18 years old.
click orlando
Daytona Beach officer on leave after domestic violence arrest, department says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of domestic violence, the department said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Officer Justin Dunne and a woman went out Wednesday evening and both returned to his residence around 1 a.m. on Thursday where “an altercation took place.”
WESH
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school
Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
Comments / 0