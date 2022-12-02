ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

1 man shot dead at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Orange County deputies. Deputies identified him as 38-year-old Lavance Smith. Authorities said the shooting happened on Tymberwood Lane at the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums near Lake Catherine in the Park Central area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man accused of shooting, killing Titusville motel owner now in jail

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of shooting and killing a Titusville motel owner has been booked into jail. Records show Wade Field, 31, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting on Nov. 16. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop

Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
WINTER PARK, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida deputy, 23, fatally shot by fellow deputy in 'extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot over the weekend by his best friend and roommate, who is also a deputy, at their residence. On Dec. 3, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Austin Walsh was killed in an "off-duty incident" in Palm Bay. The statement described him as a "treasured member of our BCSO family," and said he had been with the agency since he was 18 years old.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy