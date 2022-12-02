Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Little Shop of Burgers gets new Casper restaurant liquor license; Gamroth thanks business for generosity during pandemic
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Little Shop of Burgers’ request for a restaurant liquor license was approved by the Casper City Council. The restaurant is located at 1040 N. Center St. in Casper. Sarah Weikum told the City Council that her family owns the restaurant and that...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Natrona County to add gravel to portions of Poison Spider Road, Gas Hills Road
CASPER, Wyo. — Two unpaved Natrona County roads won’t be unpaved for much longer. On Tuesday, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners voted to use a gravel pit to surface Poison Spider Road and Gas Hills Road. “We found enough material that we knew we could do some...
(PHOTOS) 2nd Annual Punk vs. Metal Raises funds for Toys for Tots
CASPER, Wyo. — The second annual Punk vs. Metal at Oil City Beer Co. brought out local headbangers for a great cause this holiday season. $1,988, over twice the amount from last year, was raised for Toys for Tots as concertgoers were treated to locally brewed beers and the younger moshers were given sodas. Proof of Life, Corpse Medicine, and The Band Repent brought forth the power for the metal crew, while System Restore was left to defend punk rock on its own, but there’s only one intended winner at Punk vs. Metal — the kids in our community — so victory was achieved!
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Local law enforcement spread holiday cheer, meet with public at annual Shop with a Cop
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend marked the 15th annual Shop with a Cop, which saw local law enforcement get children in the holiday spirit by taking them shopping at Casper Walmarts. Thanks to donations from Walmart and several other local sponsors, officers from various agencies gave children $60 gift...
Casper named a World War II Heritage City
CASPER, Wyo. — To mark the contributions and sacrifices made throughout the country during World War II, the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior have designated one city in each of the 50 states as a WWII Heritage City. In Wyoming, that distinction was bestowed upon Casper.
PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed
A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
$10K grant helps Central Wyoming Hospice expand care team to help more patients in Converse County
CASPER, Wyo. — A $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation has helped Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions hire a new social worker who will serve patients in Converse County, Central Wyoming Hospice said in a press release Tuesday. The grant covered some hiring and training costs for Central...
Denver resident charged with seven drug felonies after traffic stop east of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado resident has been charged with seven felonies in Natrona County after investigators say they recovered over three pounds of presumed methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 1. Scott Alan Buchanan, 43, was the sole occupant of an F-250 headed...
Woman pleads not guilty to alleged knife assault on boyfriend
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday to two counts of aggravated assault, according to Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson. Crystal Dresser is charged with slashing at her boyfriend with a square-bladed kitchen knife and striking him with a...
Casper City Council approves Yellowstone Garage liquor license transfer to new owners
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 8–0 to authorize the transfer of ownership of the retail liquor license associated with the Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue. Councilmember Amber Pollock abstained from the vote. On Dec. 2, the Yellowstone Garage announced its new owners...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/5/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wind closures in effect on I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 is seeing some high winds, with gusts reaching near 50 mph in some stretches, between Cheyenne and Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Douglas and Cheyenne as of 3:05 p.m. Tuesday...
Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
