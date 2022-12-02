ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing

Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 2nd Annual Punk vs. Metal Raises funds for Toys for Tots

CASPER, Wyo. — The second annual Punk vs. Metal at Oil City Beer Co. brought out local headbangers for a great cause this holiday season. $1,988, over twice the amount from last year, was raised for Toys for Tots as concertgoers were treated to locally brewed beers and the younger moshers were given sodas. Proof of Life, Corpse Medicine, and The Band Repent brought forth the power for the metal crew, while System Restore was left to defend punk rock on its own, but there’s only one intended winner at Punk vs. Metal — the kids in our community — so victory was achieved!
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper named a World War II Heritage City

CASPER, Wyo. — To mark the contributions and sacrifices made throughout the country during World War II, the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior have designated one city in each of the 50 states as a WWII Heritage City. In Wyoming, that distinction was bestowed upon Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed

A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Woman pleads not guilty to alleged knife assault on boyfriend

CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday to two counts of aggravated assault, according to Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson. Crystal Dresser is charged with slashing at her boyfriend with a square-bladed kitchen knife and striking him with a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/5/22–12/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 is seeing some high winds, with gusts reaching near 50 mph in some stretches, between Cheyenne and Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Douglas and Cheyenne as of 3:05 p.m. Tuesday...
DOUGLAS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy