ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 15

Related
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Black Enterprise

‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree

A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
The Independent

Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor

A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
Tyla

Tyla

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy