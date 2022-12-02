The New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this offseason, and while they continue to work diligently to re-sign Aaron Judge, they are focused on rebuilding their outfield, regardless of what decision Judge ultimately makes. One name the Yankees have quickly become linked to recently is Bryan Reynolds, and it looks like they may become even more interested in making a trade for him after this latest rumor surrounding Andrew Benintendi.

