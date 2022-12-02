Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
RUMOR: Aaron Judge on verge of $300-plus million offer from Giants, but there’s good news for Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is nearing a conclusion, and two teams are currently ahead of the competition: the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. Both teams are willing to spend big in order to acquire the star outfielder. Despite the hometown advantage for the Giants, there’s one concept that could keep Judge in the Big Apple.
Premature Aaron Judge-Giants free agency update sends Yankees, MLB Twitter into meltdown
New York Yankees fans got quite the scare on Tuesday after Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Aaron Judge “appears headed” to the San Francisco Giants. Apparently, though, that is not true. Minutes after dropping what would have been a bombshell news, Heyman admitted his mistake and said that he jumped the […] The post Premature Aaron Judge-Giants free agency update sends Yankees, MLB Twitter into meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs fans won’t be pleased with latest Willson Contreras free agency update
The St. Louis Cardinals remain among the favorites to sign Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency, according to a Tuesday tweet from New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman. Contreras, who helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series in over 100 years, remained a hopeful...
Trea Turner’s $300 million Phillies deal slapped with Padres twist
Until the very end, the San Diego Padres were in on shortstop Trea Turner before he signed a mammoth $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, reuniting him with former teammate Bryce Harper. And it appears the Padres made it very clear they were willing to go above and beyond to secure Turner’s services. In […] The post Trea Turner’s $300 million Phillies deal slapped with Padres twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Justin Verlander inks 2-year, $86M deal with Mets
The New York Mets have officially found their Jacob deGrom replacement. Jon Heyman reports that Justin Verlander has agreed to a 2-year, $86M dollar contract with the Mets. Heyman adds that a vesting option for a 3rd year is included in the deal. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner is set to join Max […] The post Justin Verlander inks 2-year, $86M deal with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins’ shocking trade stance on batting champ Luis Arraez
The Minnesota Twins are reportedly open to trading 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per The Athletic. However, Minnesota would only pull the tigger on an Arraez deal if it led to a return of “top-tier starting pitching.” The Twins have a capable offense. If Byron Buxton manages to stay healthy in 2023, the entire […] The post Twins’ shocking trade stance on batting champ Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants
Outfielder Mitch Haniger has found a new home in the big leagues, as he’s decided to take his talents to the Bay Area, signing a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto “respected” Haniger’s decision, even though Seattle obviously wanted him back. At the very […] The post Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ
It’s not only Chicago Cubs fans who are ecstatic to have Cody Bellinger on board. Even All-Star outfielder Ian Happ couldn’t help but get excited about the arrival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star. On Twitter, Happ shared his high expectations with Bellinger now with the Cubs. He even went as far as to […] The post Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Phillies must target after Trea Turner signing to ensure another World Series trip
The Philadelphia Phillies recently agreed to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300M dollar contract. Turner had been linked to Philadelphia throughout the offseason, so the announcement did not come as a surprise. But it will prove to be pivotal with Bryce Harper set to miss the first half of the 2023 campaign due to […] The post 2 players Phillies must target after Trea Turner signing to ensure another World Series trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Mets pursuing Yankees outfielder not named Aaron Judge
The New York Mets have plugged one of their big holes in free agency by signing Justin Verlander after the departure of Jacob deGrom. Now, they need some help in the outfield. Aaron Judge is on the market, but the Mets are taking a different direction and looking at his fellow New York Yankees outfielder, […] The post Rumor: Mets pursuing Yankees outfielder not named Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb
Carlos Correa signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers would have seemed like a bad joke a few years ago. But with MLB free agency heating up and Trea Turner heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, Correa is a legitimate option for the Dodgers despite the previous Houston Astros cheating scandal. Famed agent Scott Boras shared his […] The post Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians add Josh Bell to Jose Ramirez-led lineup
The Cleveland Guardians agreed to a 2-year, $33M dollar deal with 1B Josh Bell on Tuesday. Cleveland is fresh off of a 2022 playoff appearance but had aspirations of improving the lineup during the offseason. The addition of Bell provides the Guardians with a switch-hitting former All-Star who can provide protection for Jose Ramirez in […] The post Guardians add Josh Bell to Jose Ramirez-led lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger leaves Dodgers, inks $17.5 million deal with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal, per Jeff Passan. Bellinger is hoping he can rebuild his market with a strong performance on a one-year contract. He’s continued to play well on defense, but Bellinger’s offensive struggles have been well-documented with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past […] The post Cody Bellinger leaves Dodgers, inks $17.5 million deal with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds trade pursuit affected by this Andrew Benintendi twist
The New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this offseason, and while they continue to work diligently to re-sign Aaron Judge, they are focused on rebuilding their outfield, regardless of what decision Judge ultimately makes. One name the Yankees have quickly become linked to recently is Bryan Reynolds, and it looks like they may become even more interested in making a trade for him after this latest rumor surrounding Andrew Benintendi.
Carlos Correa’s latest move with Rocco Baldelli will excite Twins fans
The Minnesota Twins are hoping that Carlos Correa will ultimately choose to return to the team despite the high interest in him from other clubs during the free agency period. While there’s no assurance about what exactly Correa thinks about continuing his career with the Twins, it is perhaps a good sign for Minnesota fans […] The post Carlos Correa’s latest move with Rocco Baldelli will excite Twins fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs looking to twist dagger on Yankees with Jameson Taillon chase
The New York Yankees are at a crossroads. After winning 99 games and making it as far as the ALCS, the Yankees are facing incredible uncertainty in free agency, especially with 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Judge, who was responsible for carrying New York’s offense during the regular season after hitting an incredible 62 long balls, is a legitimate flight risk, as the San Francisco Giants, among other teams, are upping the ante in their pursuit of the 6’7 slugger. But Judge may not be the only one in danger of leaving the Yankees.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0