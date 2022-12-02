Read full article on original website
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Hoda Kotb Reveals She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have A 'Great' Coparenting Relationship: 'The Ultimate Goal Is When Your Girls Are Happy'
Though Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are no longer together, the two have an exciting plan to spend time with their girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, during the holiday season. “We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays,” the Today show star, 58, said in a new interview. “We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us.”“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” the mom-of-two added. “And...
Christina Hall Reveals If She Wants More Kids With New Husband Josh Hall
HGTV star Christina Hall revealed if she wants more kids with her third husband, Josh Hall.
Hallmark and Great American Media’s Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa’s Relationship Timeline: Model Meet-Cute to Married With Kids
No soap operas here! Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison (née Arevalo), found love while working as models in the late ‘90s — and they’re still going strong. The Hallmark Channel star first crossed paths with Vanessa in 1998 at a gym in New York City, but it wasn’t until the following year that […]
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Women's Health
Kelly Ripa Gets Totally Honest About Her Relationship With ‘Live’ Star Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa opened up about her close relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The pair have been friends for 20 years. She said that, at this point, they can basically read each other’s minds. If you’re a faithful fan of Live With Kelly and Ryan, you understand the absence that looms...
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay
Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
Women's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried To Start A Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. The Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine. Justin left a comment of support. Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend,...
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
