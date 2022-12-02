Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm. There is no information on any suspects or arrests. This...
cleveland19.com
Life in prison for 18-year-old convicted of killing man on Akron METRO Bus
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas after being convicted of a May 2021 murder on an Akron METRO bus at the transit center in downtown Akron. Kavon Jackson, who was 17 at the time of...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
cleveland19.com
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond continued for Parma man charged after body found wrapped in plastic in basement
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Paul Addicott was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a family’s stroller, baby monitors, and other items for their newborn right out of their car. The baby’s father is in the military and stationed in Texas. He came home to visit his mom in Akron and parked his truck on Robindale avenue. When he woke up Tuesday morning his newborn son’s stroller and baby monitor were missing.
cleveland19.com
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of robbing a Cleveland Dollar Tree may be the same suspect of the attempted robbery at a Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police confirmed. Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect. Cleveland Police said the suspect came into...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
cleveland19.com
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3,...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for carjacking suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 42-year-old man was carjacked by an unknown suspect Friday evening. Officers arrived at the 1000 block of South Arlington Street around 4 p.m. and met with the 42-year-old victim. According to the victim, an unknown man was inside his...
cleveland19.com
Up to 20 years in prison for man convicted of robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, was sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher to a 18-20 years in prison. Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road...
cleveland19.com
Old Brooklyn porch pirate suspect wanted by Cleveland Police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a porch pirate was caught on camera in the Old Brooklyn area, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. A maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar, was seen on surveillance video with the suspect taking packages off porches at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police track down driver involved in late night hit skip at local business
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby driver is facing charges after crashing into a local business around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, damaging a fence and other property before taking off. Detective Lt. John Begovic told 19 News surveillance video posted to the Willoughby Police Department’s Facebook page helped investigators find the...
cleveland19.com
Fairview Park police search for couple accused of shooting, robbing man
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights store owner puts vandalism suspect on blast
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A criminal was caught vandalizing the Aaron Sign Shop in Garfield Heights, so the owner is putting the suspect on blast. Jim Grenig didn’t waste any time plastering the suspect’s face all over his front door. He said the man was caught on his surveillance camera kicking his door in early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0