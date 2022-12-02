ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm. There is no information on any suspects or arrests. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a family’s stroller, baby monitors, and other items for their newborn right out of their car. The baby’s father is in the military and stationed in Texas. He came home to visit his mom in Akron and parked his truck on Robindale avenue. When he woke up Tuesday morning his newborn son’s stroller and baby monitor were missing.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for carjacking suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 42-year-old man was carjacked by an unknown suspect Friday evening. Officers arrived at the 1000 block of South Arlington Street around 4 p.m. and met with the 42-year-old victim. According to the victim, an unknown man was inside his...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Old Brooklyn porch pirate suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a porch pirate was caught on camera in the Old Brooklyn area, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. A maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar, was seen on surveillance video with the suspect taking packages off porches at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights store owner puts vandalism suspect on blast

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A criminal was caught vandalizing the Aaron Sign Shop in Garfield Heights, so the owner is putting the suspect on blast. Jim Grenig didn’t waste any time plastering the suspect’s face all over his front door. He said the man was caught on his surveillance camera kicking his door in early Saturday morning.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy