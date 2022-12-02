AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a family’s stroller, baby monitors, and other items for their newborn right out of their car. The baby’s father is in the military and stationed in Texas. He came home to visit his mom in Akron and parked his truck on Robindale avenue. When he woke up Tuesday morning his newborn son’s stroller and baby monitor were missing.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO