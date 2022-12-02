Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map
A new, fractured island takes form in Fortnite Chapter 4. Will you discover all the landmarks this season, taking in sights both fresh and familiar?. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, learn the new layout of the Fortnite Chapter 4 map and where to find all the new points of interest to land during this new season.
IGN
Pokemon Go Field Research December 2022
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for December 2022 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
IGN
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
IGN
Midnight Suns Wiki Guide
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' resident Runaway, Nico. Whether you're looking for her skills, play style or details on how to unlock her, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. Nico. How To...
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Port Asyton 2
Not much is new here. Check the shops in case you find something you like there. Or train if your units have not reache their level cap yet. Otherwise, continue to the next location. Vanquish Nadia. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an enchantress or wizard in the battle party. (Reward:...
IGN
Achievement and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's guide to Achievements and Trophies in Evil West. This page contains a list of all the Achievements and Trophies in the game, with notes on how to get them where necessary. Check out the full list of Achievements and Trophies below:. Achievements and Trophies in Evil West.
IGN
Rond of Aggravation
The Rond of Aggravation is a shield attachment for any of Kratos' shields. "A shield rond smithed with the rage of an angry spirit within." This is a starter shield attachment that is an upgrade from the basic Rond of Volition. This rond boosts DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. It also grants the Riposte Rage Burst perk. This gives Kratos a high LUCK chance to grant a Rage Burst when Parrying.
IGN
Cyberpunk Multiplayer Title Was Discarded Due to 2077's Lackluster Launch
Although Cyberpunk 2077 has reached new heights in 2022, the game wasn't at that level when it launched. Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with bugs and glitches which made the game unplayable for many, and they had to issue refunds for the title. Cut to 2022, Cyberpunk 2077 has surpassed Witcher 3 in Peak Concurrent players and had also become one of the bestsellers on Steam.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Video Review
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reviewed by Kyle Campbell on PC, also available on Xbox. This 40k follow-up to Fatshark's Vermintide games is one of the most entertaining co-op shooters since Left 4 Dead 2. That careful balancing act between multiple methods of murder is ceaselessly entertaining, especially while hatching diabolical plans with your buddies to silence whatever horrors lurk in Tertium's plague-ridden streets. Tedious between-mission progression and persistent framerate dips are the only things that can occasionally spoil that fun, which is a shame when Darktide otherwise nails virtually every fundamental of its genre.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Game of the Year Edition
CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a Game of the Year edition once its Phantom Liberty expansion is released in 2023. As reported by Polish website Stockwatch (and spotted by Insider Gaming), CD Projekt Red president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński said during a recent investors conference that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's footsteps and receive the new edition that includes all previously released DLC in one package.
IGN
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds DLC Review
While Far Cry 6’s previous DLCs may have put past villains from the series into the spotlight, the latest expansion returns to familiar territory in a different way: by totally jumping the shark. Dropping you back in the shoes of Dani Rojas, Lost Between Worlds is all about an alien entity called Fai that crash-lands in Yara, creating a multitude of time rifts and portals to alternate dimensions. What ensues is a web of interconnected semi-roguelite levels that you’re free to playthrough in any order you want. It’s a genuinely fun way to bring an end to Dani’s story that I found myself happily plowing through all six hours of in a single day, even if it did essentially feel like a watered down version of the main game.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Hands-On Preview
The Witcher 3 is releasing a long-awaited next-gen (new-gen?) update that includes features that will bring a 7-year-old game up to par for the beefier console generation. While it won’t convince anyone that The Witcher 3 is suddenly a brand-new, 2022 release, the updates we’ve seen will undoubtedly become the new default version of the game for new and returning players.
Comments / 0