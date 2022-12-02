Read full article on original website
IGN
The Game Awards Fan Vote Has Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers Crushing Elden Ring for Game of the Year
Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are storming ahead in the fan poll to decide the winner of the Player’s Voice category at The Game Awards 2022, dominating both Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The Player’s Voice award is a 100% fan voted category unlike the other awards...
IGN
Microsoft Raising Prices on New, First-Party Games Built for Xbox Series X|S to $70 in 2023
Xbox is preparing to join other major games publishers in raising the prices of its major new first-party titles from $60 to $70. Beginning in 2023, games built for Xbox Series X|S including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will cost $69.99 USD at launch. While Xbox has noted that regional pricing may differ, it has not yet given specifics for other countries.
IGN
Seriously, Nintendo, It’s Time to Release a Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch has a performance problem. This isn’t news for Switch fans (or haters). The limitations of its humble Nvidia Tegra X1 chip were visible in early exclusives like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which ran at 720p docked yet sometimes dipped below 30 frames per second. Still, the issues were rarely distracting.
Microsoft enters ten year commitment bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch and Steam
Microsoft has formally entered an agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo for 10 years.
IGN
Operation Solar Raid Release Date and Details
Rainbow Six Siege kicks off its fourth season of Year 7 with Operation Solar Raid. The Operation Solar Raid update introduces tons of new content, gameplay improvements, Operator balancing, and fixes. Introducing a new Operator, a new map, and the debut of Crossplay and Cross-Progression, there is quite a lot to look forward to in the Operation Solar Raid update.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
TechRadar
This Elder Scrolls game is over a decade old, but a new DLC-sized mod keeps it fresh
You don’t need to spend lashings of cash on a brand-new game when excellent community mods exist. Released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim still holds up today as one of the best RPGs ever. It has all the core trappings of a fantasy epic: colossal dragons, slick swashbuckling, and a lot of yelling. But even though Skyrim is over a decade old now, there’s still new life to be breathed into it yet.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Gets Extensive Photo Mode
Photo Mode has arrived in Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarok, bringing a vast suite of tools and options with which to document Kratos's adventure through the Nine Realms. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, players who download Ragnarok's latest update will be able to access the Photo...
IGN
IGN AMA - GAMING
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
IGN
Aussie Deals: 8 Buck PS Hits, Half Off FIFA 23 and GT7, Switch AAAs for $59!
Welcome to a Hump Day of insane deals and interesting developments. First off, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has finally invaded Steam, so be sure to plunder it (for 65% off) if that's your client of choice. It should also be noted that Elden Ring is getting a free colosseum arena tomorrow, so it's a fine time to invest in a 26% off dicount of it here.
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
IGN
Hello Neighbor 2 - Official Launch Trailer
Hello Neighbor 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the tense launch trailer for this stealth horror game sequel.
Ars Technica
Microsoft games like Starfield will cost $70 starting next year
Microsoft has become the latest big-name publisher to jump to a $70 asking price for the launch of big-budget games. The company said in a statement to IGN that the new pricing will start in 2023 for games built for the Xbox Series X/S and will include titles like Starfield, Redfall, and the next Forza Motorsport.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 To Follow A Shorter Format; Tekken 8 Confirmed for the Event and More
The latest edition of the Game Awards is all set to air on December 8, 2022, and the players are hoping and praying that their favorite title is awarded the Game of the Year. The main contenders for Game of the Year 2022 are Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, and it is going to be a tough competition between the two.
cheddar.com
As Budgets Tighten, Microsoft's Phil Spencer Says Families See 'Good Value' in Xbox Gaming
As people decide what to spend their money on as costs increase, activities like gaming become secondary priorities. "Gaming is clearly a luxury activity," Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said to Cheddar News. "We're not the things that families have to first and foremost take care of — your family, food, shelter, those kinds of things."
IGN
Dead Island 2: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s been in the works for a looooong time, but Dead Island 2 is finally, actually coming out. It’s set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It will come in several editions, and they’re all up for preorder now at all the usual retailers (see it on Amazon). Below, you’ll find a full rundown of what kind of game it is, what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more. Let’s dive in.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Game of the Year Edition
CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a Game of the Year edition once its Phantom Liberty expansion is released in 2023. As reported by Polish website Stockwatch (and spotted by Insider Gaming), CD Projekt Red president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński said during a recent investors conference that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's footsteps and receive the new edition that includes all previously released DLC in one package.
IGN
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
