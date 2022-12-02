Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
WinterFest brings over 25k people to San Jacinto Plaza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
Molina Healthcare gives 300 shoes, socks to Horizon City children in Head Start Program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and Molina Healthcare and Operation Warm hosted a shoe and sock giveaway for children enrolled in the Peter Duarte Head Start Program. The event took place Tuesday at the Peter Duarte Head Start cafeteria in Horizon City at 10 a.m....
Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
El Paso County Sherriff's Office and local area organizations collect toys for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office with the help of the Majesty Car Club hosted a car show at the Santa with a Badge Toy Drive Sunday afternoon. The Sherriff's department hoped to collect more than 2,000 toys for kids who may need a...
UTEP 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso will have its 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies this weekend. All ceremonies will be held at the Don Haskins Center. The ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday. Below is the schedule of ceremonies by colleges:. Saturday, December...
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
César J. Blanco holds roundtable to discuss transportation needs in El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Senator César J. Blanco held a roundtable on Tuesday with leaders across El Paso County to discuss transportation needs in the region. Blanco's communications team said the priority of Tuesday’s meeting was to discuss funding to make El Paso County’s transportation needs a reality.
El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
El Pasoans raise concerns about deadly UNM shooting on "Sports Talk" radio show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some sports fans in El Paso raised concerns about a deadly shooting involving a New Mexico State University (NMSU) Men's Basketball player in Albuquerque in November. KFOX14 on Tuesday joined Steve Kaplowitz's radio show "Sports Talk" on 600 ESPN El Paso. During the radio...
El Paso deputy city manager says there is no way to be fully prepared for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
Emergency crews respond to crash near Horizon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane was closed on Gateway East near Horizon as emergency crews responded to a crash. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash and of any injuries. TxDOT said crash...
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott Friday and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. KFOX14 has covered Rosales since she first announced...
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
