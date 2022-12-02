ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

WinterFest brings over 25k people to San Jacinto Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso will have its 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies this weekend. All ceremonies will be held at the Don Haskins Center. The ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday. Below is the schedule of ceremonies by colleges:. Saturday, December...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash near Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane was closed on Gateway East near Horizon as emergency crews responded to a crash. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash and of any injuries. TxDOT said crash...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy