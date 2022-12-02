Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space

Michigan State University hosts over 1,000 student-led organizations ranging from the arts to technology and everything in between. The Black Poet Society, or BPS, is one of them, with the primary mission of creating a safe space for students to create writing and public speaking skills in the form of poetry. Psychology junior Joya Bailey, president of the Black Poet Society, said the organization promotes love and encouragement. "We promote a nonjudgmental space that will exude love, unity, and encouragement at ALL TIMES," Bailey said in an email. Hosting a club representing Black poetry can be challenging on a large campus like MSU....
