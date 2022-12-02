Read full article on original website
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Black, Hispanic people more often disciplined in NY prisons, Inspector General says
People of color are more likely to face discipline while incarcerated in New York prisons compared to their white counterparts — and disparities appear to have worsened, a new state Inspector General’s report found. From 2015 to 2020, state investigators found Black incarcerated people were 22% more likely than white people to be issued a Misbehavior Report, a document used by correctional officers to write rule violations and issue discipline. Meanwhile, Hispanic people were 12% more likely...
WTOV 9
Billingsley sentenced for role in U.S. capitol insurrection
Steven Billingsley was officially sentenced Tuesday to 24 months of probation after appearing in court via video. Billingsley, the Richmond man charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, also had a $500 restitution imposed and a special assessment in the amount of $25 imposed. These were all...
