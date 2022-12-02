People of color are more likely to face discipline while incarcerated in New York prisons compared to their white counterparts — and disparities appear to have worsened, a new state Inspector General’s report found. From 2015 to 2020, state investigators found Black incarcerated people were 22% more likely than white people to be issued a Misbehavior Report, a document used by correctional officers to write rule violations and issue discipline. Meanwhile, Hispanic people were 12% more likely...

18 MINUTES AGO