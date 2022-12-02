Read full article on original website
WinterFest brings more than 20k people to downtown El Paso over weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
Molina Healthcare gives 300 shoes, socks to Horizon City children in Head Start Program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and Molina Healthcare and Operation Warm hosted a shoe and sock giveaway for children enrolled in the Peter Duarte Head Start Program. The event took place Tuesday at the Peter Duarte Head Start cafeteria in Horizon City at 10 a.m....
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
UTEP 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso will have its 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies this weekend. All ceremonies will be held at the Don Haskins Center. The ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday. Below is the schedule of ceremonies by colleges:. Saturday, December...
Residents of Anthony, New Mexico say redevelopment at Dos Lagos Golf Course needed
ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — The city of Anthony, New Mexico started developing the land at the site of a former golf course. The city of Anthony bought the Dos Lagos golf course in 2019. Construction started to build a recreational complex for all ages, according to Gabriel Holguin, an...
El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
El Paso County commissioners will end migrant center lease to move to bigger location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
TxDOT explains dangers of children wearing heavy coat while strapped in car seat
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the temperatures get colder, the heavier of a jacket children will need. But one place they shouldn’t keep that heavy coat on, is in their car seat. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso explained the dangers of having your...
El Paso deputy city manager: no way to be fully ready for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
Sports fans share concerns on "Sports Talk" radio show about deadly UNM shooting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some sports fans in El Paso raised concerns about a deadly shooting involving a New Mexico State University (NMSU) Men's Basketball player in Albuquerque in November. CBS4 on Tuesday joined Steve Kaplowitz's radio show "Sports Talk" on 600 ESPN El Paso. During the radio...
Emergency crews respond to crash near Horizon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane was closed on Gateway East near Horizon as emergency crews responded to a crash. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash and of any injuries. TxDOT said crash...
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
NMSU hiring 3rd party to investigate response to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced on Tuesday that it will contract an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the deadly shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. The announcement came after new details surfaced about NMSU Associate Head Coach Dominique...
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
