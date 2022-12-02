ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso will have its 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies this weekend. All ceremonies will be held at the Don Haskins Center. The ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday. Below is the schedule of ceremonies by colleges:. Saturday, December...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash near Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane was closed on Gateway East near Horizon as emergency crews responded to a crash. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash and of any injuries. TxDOT said crash...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU hiring 3rd party to investigate response to deadly UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced on Tuesday that it will contract an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the deadly shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. The announcement came after new details surfaced about NMSU Associate Head Coach Dominique...
LAS CRUCES, NM

