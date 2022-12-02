Read full article on original website
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Allure
Instagram Is Obsessed With Orange, Yellow, and Blue Blush
In August of 2021, TikTok user Rachel Rigler blended Nudestix's Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze in the eggplant shade Moodie Blu Berry onto her cheeks, helping spark a trend for purple blushes. Suddenly, other creators were rushing to get their hands on plum-, berry-, and violet-hued blushes rather than traditional pinks and reds. For some creators, the exploration into new blush shades stopped with the purple hues, but many others are now wearing even more unconventional colors like blue, yellow, and even white — to the point that we might even say we've got a new trend on our hands.
Allure
Maren Morris Cut Her Hair Off Right Before a Concert, and Now It's My 2023 Look
Musician Maren Morris always makes an impact when she hits the stage, but she really made jaws drop at a recent show when she debuted a very, very fresh new haircut — one her hairstylist had chopped just an hour before the concert began. Morris shared a few pics...
Allure
Selena Gomez Couldn't Pick One Nail Polish Color, So She Wore Them All at Once
"Peace, Love, & Color." Manicurist Tom Bachik used those three words to caption one of his Instagram posts highlighting Selena Gomez's multicolored manicure, which she wore to the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on December 3. Gomez was honored as one of the music industry creatives to accept this year's Hitmakers Film...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Allure
Michelle Obama Put Her First Lady Twist on Knotless Bohemian Box Braids
She's been trying out different styles with these box braids, including this gorgeous top knot. In mid-November, Michelle Obama's second autobiography, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, officially made its way to bookshelves. As a result, Obama has been busy traveling around the country to promote her latest memoir. In the midst of blessing fans with her presence on her book tour, the former First Lady has been looking absolutely stunning with teeny-tiny goddess box braids.
Allure
Tilda Swinton's Blown-Out Mohawk Is Part Undercut, Part Pompadour, All Art
When Tilda Swinton steps onto the red carpet, she amps up our imagination with the eclecticness of her style. Her arrival at the London Fashion Awards on December 5 proved as such, with the colorful canvas painted on her gown designed by fashion designer Charles Jeffrey and the sculptured mohawk masterfully structured atop her head.
Allure
MAC Cosmetics's Whitney Houston Collection Is the Perfect Ode to the Late Singer
Whitney Houston's impact on the world of music is undeniable, and while the first thing you think of when you hear Whitney's name is probably that voice, the musician was also a beauty icon in her own right. The voluminous "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" bouncy blonde curls, the wavy bobs, the red lipstick, and the '90s diva eyes … I mean, come on!
Allure
Press-On Nails Have a Sizing Problem
The promise of a professional-grade manicure you can do at home was given in the '50s by the invention of press-ons, artificial nails made from acrylic meant to be glued on top of your real ones. In the '80s, thanks to new holographic designs and striking neon colors, they became wildly popular. But as trends shifted into neutral (and salons that specialized in nail art became easier to find) at the beginning of the 21st century, press-ons became less commonplace.
