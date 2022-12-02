ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
MOULTRIE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

County asks city to return $4M grant to state

County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
MONTICELLO, FL
ecbpublishing.com

FDOT plans two city-related projects

The City of Monticello has gotten a bit of sweet deal from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), relative to the latter’s planned resurfacing of U.S. 19 in 2023. Word from Monticello City Manager Seth Lawless is that the FDOT will provide about $70,000 worth of utilities work to the city as part of the road’s resurfacing, which is to extend from Washington Street (U.S. 90) 8.3 miles north to the Georgia state line.
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile

The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
HOMERVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged con Carelock cashes checks for mythical machinery

A Coffee County man was indicted 14 times by a grand jury last month for allegedly conning multiple individuals by selling numerous pieces of John Deere equipment that they never received and that he did not own. According to the indictments, the defendant, Corey James Carelock, obtained over $165,000 in the scam.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

