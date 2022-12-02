Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
WCTV
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools announced Tuesday morning the new safety procedures for middle and high schools that will begin on January 1, 2023. The LCS is taking extra safety measures to keep schools and students safe and to prevent tragedies from occurring. “As you know, not...
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
WALB 10
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
WALB 10
New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
City of Thomasville announces change to landfill's operating hours
The City of Thomasville has announced changes to operating hours at the Thomas County-Thomasville Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.
ecbpublishing.com
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
ecbpublishing.com
FDOT plans two city-related projects
The City of Monticello has gotten a bit of sweet deal from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), relative to the latter’s planned resurfacing of U.S. 19 in 2023. Word from Monticello City Manager Seth Lawless is that the FDOT will provide about $70,000 worth of utilities work to the city as part of the road’s resurfacing, which is to extend from Washington Street (U.S. 90) 8.3 miles north to the Georgia state line.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
wfxl.com
Deputies seek information about person responsible for illegal tire disposal
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office needs help to obtain information after piles of tires have been disposed along area roadways. The sheriff's office says most of the locations are on the west side of the county, off of Coleman Road, near T. Davis Road and Perryman Road. Anyone with information...
wfxl.com
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported...
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
wfxl.com
MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile
The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
WALB 10
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
douglasnow.com
Alleged con Carelock cashes checks for mythical machinery
A Coffee County man was indicted 14 times by a grand jury last month for allegedly conning multiple individuals by selling numerous pieces of John Deere equipment that they never received and that he did not own. According to the indictments, the defendant, Corey James Carelock, obtained over $165,000 in the scam.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident
The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.
Comments / 0