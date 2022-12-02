ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

NC man punched, hit father with table, metal bowl, sheriff’s office says

By Joe Jurney
 4 days ago

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Alamance County man faces charges after his father said the man struck him with his fist, a table and a metal dog bowl.

At 12:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Alamance County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of an assault in the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road in the Snow Camp community of southern Alamance County, the sheriff’s office said.

The 62-year-old caller told dispatch that his son punched him in the face and cut his head.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect, identified by the victim and a witness to the incident, as 35-year-old Johnathan Wayne Andrews of the same residence.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was over money.

The victim told deputies that his son used the aforementioned objects to hit him. The victim also said that when he attempted to call 911, Andrews took the phone away from him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrews was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and interfering with emergency communications. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a domestic hold bond.

