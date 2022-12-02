Read full article on original website
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier
Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
An Obituary: William L. King
William L. King, of Billerica, and formerly of Bedford, died on Dec. 1, 2022. Bill King, 94, was born and raised in Boston and was the son of the late Mary Florence and Lawrence King. He attended Boston Trade School and was married to the late Phoebe M. King on March 28, 1948.
Bedford Recreation Winter Programming Registration Opens Tonight ~ December 5, 8pm
The Winter 2023 Adult and Youth Recreation Brochures have been posted to the Bedford Recreation Department website. Registration for Winter Programming opens tonight, Monday, 12/5 at 8:00 PM through the Rec Department’s Active Communities portal. The recreation department offers sports and recreation, arts and crafts, professional and personal development,...
Former Colleagues Recall King’s Contributions as an Elected Official
Former colleagues and associates are reflecting on the contributions to Bedford town government of William King, who died this week at the age of 94. King, a graduate of the former Boston Trade School, was a building contractor and project manager. After retiring from the building trades, he worked as a local real estate agent.
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
Town Boards to Continue Digesting Carlisle Road Housing Proposal
The Housing Partnership is scheduled to resume discussion on Dec. 6 of a proposed 153-unit mixed housing development off Carlisle Road. The plan by Brian DeVellis, attorney and landscape architect, involves development of 35 acres on the north side of Carlisle Road, a little east of the town compost center across the street.
Council on Aging Message for December 2022
We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
Happy Throngs Brighten the Darkness during Bedford’s Holiday Celebration
Sunset doesn’t get much earlier around this town than it did with Saturday’s 4:13 p.m. But as the English Methodist minister William Watkinson said, “Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”. Even a battery-operated candle. And decorative lights on trees, shrubs, building facades, and...
Austin Prep announces Bedford Honors Students for the First Term of the 2022-2023 School Year
Austin Prep has announced the Bedford students on the school’s first term Honors List:. Honors: Julia Esler, Olivia Gedaminsky, Aidan Higson, Maria Jimenez, Wyatt Langway, Alex Quinn, Angelia Scott. Austin Preparatory School is an independent Augustinian Catholic school serving young men and women in grades 6-12 at its campus...
An Obituary: Patricia M. Springer
Patricia M. (Farina) Springer, 68, of Bedford died on Nov. 25, 2022. She was the wife of Wayne Springer and mother of Christopher W. Springer and his wife Rebecca of West Roxbury and Kathryn A. Springer of Maynard. She was also the beloved grandmother of Bella, Caidan, Collin, and Cameron and sister of Tom, Joe, Paula, and Christine. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Select Board Calls for Massport to Address Local Airport Issues
The Bedford Select Board covered a lot of ground in comments submitted to the scoping process for the upcoming Hanscom Field Environmental Status and Planning Report (ESPR). A statement approved by the board at its meeting on Monday addresses “the needs and concerns of Bedford residents,” specifically ground traffic, noise, air quality, sustainable development, and wetlands.
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
Restoration Advisory Board Public Meeting ~ Thursday December 8 ~ Regarding the Former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)
The Navy will hold a meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board regarding the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) and the status of Navy’s continuing cleanup actions. The Navy will hold a hybrid (in person and virtual) RAB meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Tenants Celebrate Their Depot Lease Renewals
Tenants of the historic Bedford Depot building at 80 Loomis St. are thrilled by the Select Board’s vote on Monday extending their leases for two years, beginning Jan. 1. “I am very appreciative to the Select Board for granting me two more years to serve our great community of Bedford, and the surrounding communities as well,” said Anthony Davis, proprietor of For the Boyz barbershop on the first floor.
Town Unveils New and Improved Municipal Website
The revitalized, improved website of the Town of Bedford made its debut recently (www.bedfordma.gov). The upgrade represents a higher level of website format offered by the town’s vendor, Civic Plus, a Kansas-based company with a national clientele. It fulfills an earlier Select Board goal. Civic Plus’s website testifies, “We...
An Obituary: Thomas Talcott Mix
Thomas (Tom) Talcott Mix, 80, of McLean, Virginia, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 24, 2022. Raised in Bedford, Tom graduated from Bedford High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and served at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Northeast Cape Air Force Station in St. Lawrence Island, Savoonga, Alaska before leaving in 1966. He was recruited to work in communications at the Central Intelligence Agency where he served for 32 years.
An Obituary: John T. McQuaid, Jr.
John T. McQuaid, Jr., 80, a long-time resident of Bedford, died on Nov. 30, 2022. John lived in Bedford since 1950 and was a member of the Bedford High School Class of 1960. He was a star on the track team, excelling in the 220 and 440-yard distances. He served...
Support the American Cancer Society with Cookies for a Cure!
~Submitted by Relay For Life Team – All Night For the Fight. The All Night for the Fight team at Bedford High School is selling homemade frozen cookie dough balls by the dozen just in time for the winter holidays. These ready-to-bake treats will be delivered to any home...
First Term Honors Lists: Bedford High School, 2022-2023
~Submitted by the Office of the Registrar, Bedford High School. Bedford High School has released its Honors Lists for the first term of the 2022-2023 school year.*. Seniors: Ansh Aggarwal, Parker Anderson-LaPorte, Erica Arenas, Kelly Aweh-Kisob, Nicholas Bennett, Peter Benson, Andrew Blunt, Annaleigh Boblett, Owen Brazee, Ella Buckley, Aashutosh Budhathoki, Quinn Camborde Turner, Jacqueline Campos, Adam Capobianco, Maggie Carluccio, Julian Caro, Selima Chan, Anna Chong, Ryan Cohen, Mikayla Comeiro, Sydney Cox, Carolyn Crews, Olive Culhane, Austin Cullis, Liam Daley, Jacob D’Andrea, Alynne Dandridge, Gabrielly DaSilva, Hannah Delzingo, Danielle DiGangi, Samuel DiNitto, Ethan Erawan, Erika Falco, Hunter Fan Chan, Richard Fedele, Ryan Ferrari, Alexandra Finnerty, Maria Fontanez, Joshua Garraway, Julia Giaquinto, Rachel Gould, Kaylee Grace, Amelia Griffin, Ian Grove, Grace Hanegan, Seamus Harte, Kirk Haskell, Kate Heller, Liam Henning, Amelia Hill, Minseo Hong, Maeve Horner, Allen Huang, Aidan Hwang, Brian Hwang, Kristian Ivanov, Paul Jeon, Calla Kahan-Fagan, Emily Kang, Evan Karen, Nicole Karev, Devandar Kaushik, Evan Kenahan, Daria Kerov, Aiden Koschuk, Sonja Kradjian, Zoe Kramer, Aaron Kreiter, Anirudh Kumar, Sahana Kumar, Freeman (Vi) Kyne, Kailiyah LaBoy, Caitlin Lembo, Amy Lerra, Connor Lewis, Jessica Lin, Stuart Livingston, Rushil Lonial, Isabella Looney, McKenna Loveless, Sally MacPhee, James Marino, Aidan McCarthy, Connor McClung, Elric McDowell, Luca Melfi, Camren Metcalf, Shane Metcalf, Eric Miles, Gianna Missiti, Michael Mogess, Katherine Morrow, Ella Mullins, Matthew O’Connor, Tomas Ou, Carina Panfili, Kylie Perales, MalkaRae Pomerantz, Lamees Radi, Manasi Raghunath, Sahil Raut, Alexander Recca, Abhigna Reddy, Henry Reynolds, David Rivera, Ameera Saba, Keily Santiago, Rayhan Semy, Cayden Shanklin, Sophie Shelton, Wynn Sheridan, Lila Signorello, Jack Smith, Kaylie Spencer, Libby Squire, Lindsey Steele, Nicole Steele, Riley Stevens, Brooke Stuzynski, Shirley Sun, Elora Syed, Emma Szabo, Nicholas Tatarczuk, Lauren Teague, Aditi Thonangi, Marlowe Tilney, Sarah Tonini, Andrew Tram, Arianna Triplett, Pauline Tsiaras, Shanae Varghese, Mihir Vaze, Colin Vieira, Jessica Wah, Kelly (Kitty) Warhover, Kiersten Wasserman, Erin Xu, Anya Yajnik, Emily Zeltser, Eric Zhang, Edward Zhou, Gabriela Zovko.
