ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier

Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
LEOMINSTER, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: William L. King

William L. King, of Billerica, and formerly of Bedford, died on Dec. 1, 2022. Bill King, 94, was born and raised in Boston and was the son of the late Mary Florence and Lawrence King. He attended Boston Trade School and was married to the late Phoebe M. King on March 28, 1948.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Recreation Winter Programming Registration Opens Tonight ~ December 5, 8pm

The Winter 2023 Adult and Youth Recreation Brochures have been posted to the Bedford Recreation Department website. Registration for Winter Programming opens tonight, Monday, 12/5 at 8:00 PM through the Rec Department’s Active Communities portal. The recreation department offers sports and recreation, arts and crafts, professional and personal development,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room

When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Council on Aging Message for December 2022

We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Patricia M. Springer

Patricia M. (Farina) Springer, 68, of Bedford died on Nov. 25, 2022. She was the wife of Wayne Springer and mother of Christopher W. Springer and his wife Rebecca of West Roxbury and Kathryn A. Springer of Maynard. She was also the beloved grandmother of Bella, Caidan, Collin, and Cameron and sister of Tom, Joe, Paula, and Christine. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Calls for Massport to Address Local Airport Issues

The Bedford Select Board covered a lot of ground in comments submitted to the scoping process for the upcoming Hanscom Field Environmental Status and Planning Report (ESPR). A statement approved by the board at its meeting on Monday addresses “the needs and concerns of Bedford residents,” specifically ground traffic, noise, air quality, sustainable development, and wetlands.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Restoration Advisory Board Public Meeting ~ Thursday December 8 ~ Regarding the Former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)

The Navy will hold a meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board regarding the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) and the status of Navy’s continuing cleanup actions. The Navy will hold a hybrid (in person and virtual) RAB meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Tenants Celebrate Their Depot Lease Renewals

Tenants of the historic Bedford Depot building at 80 Loomis St. are thrilled by the Select Board’s vote on Monday extending their leases for two years, beginning Jan. 1. “I am very appreciative to the Select Board for granting me two more years to serve our great community of Bedford, and the surrounding communities as well,” said Anthony Davis, proprietor of For the Boyz barbershop on the first floor.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Unveils New and Improved Municipal Website

The revitalized, improved website of the Town of Bedford made its debut recently (www.bedfordma.gov). The upgrade represents a higher level of website format offered by the town’s vendor, Civic Plus, a Kansas-based company with a national clientele. It fulfills an earlier Select Board goal. Civic Plus’s website testifies, “We...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Thomas Talcott Mix

Thomas (Tom) Talcott Mix, 80, of McLean, Virginia, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 24, 2022. Raised in Bedford, Tom graduated from Bedford High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and served at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Northeast Cape Air Force Station in St. Lawrence Island, Savoonga, Alaska before leaving in 1966. He was recruited to work in communications at the Central Intelligence Agency where he served for 32 years.
MCLEAN, VA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: John T. McQuaid, Jr.

John T. McQuaid, Jr., 80, a long-time resident of Bedford, died on Nov. 30, 2022. John lived in Bedford since 1950 and was a member of the Bedford High School Class of 1960. He was a star on the track team, excelling in the 220 and 440-yard distances. He served...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

First Term Honors Lists: Bedford High School, 2022-2023

~Submitted by the Office of the Registrar, Bedford High School. Bedford High School has released its Honors Lists for the first term of the 2022-2023 school year.*. Seniors: Ansh Aggarwal, Parker Anderson-LaPorte, Erica Arenas, Kelly Aweh-Kisob, Nicholas Bennett, Peter Benson, Andrew Blunt, Annaleigh Boblett, Owen Brazee, Ella Buckley, Aashutosh Budhathoki, Quinn Camborde Turner, Jacqueline Campos, Adam Capobianco, Maggie Carluccio, Julian Caro, Selima Chan, Anna Chong, Ryan Cohen, Mikayla Comeiro, Sydney Cox, Carolyn Crews, Olive Culhane, Austin Cullis, Liam Daley, Jacob D’Andrea, Alynne Dandridge, Gabrielly DaSilva, Hannah Delzingo, Danielle DiGangi, Samuel DiNitto, Ethan Erawan, Erika Falco, Hunter Fan Chan, Richard Fedele, Ryan Ferrari, Alexandra Finnerty, Maria Fontanez, Joshua Garraway, Julia Giaquinto, Rachel Gould, Kaylee Grace, Amelia Griffin, Ian Grove, Grace Hanegan, Seamus Harte, Kirk Haskell, Kate Heller, Liam Henning, Amelia Hill, Minseo Hong, Maeve Horner, Allen Huang, Aidan Hwang, Brian Hwang, Kristian Ivanov, Paul Jeon, Calla Kahan-Fagan, Emily Kang, Evan Karen, Nicole Karev, Devandar Kaushik, Evan Kenahan, Daria Kerov, Aiden Koschuk, Sonja Kradjian, Zoe Kramer, Aaron Kreiter, Anirudh Kumar, Sahana Kumar, Freeman (Vi) Kyne, Kailiyah LaBoy, Caitlin Lembo, Amy Lerra, Connor Lewis, Jessica Lin, Stuart Livingston, Rushil Lonial, Isabella Looney, McKenna Loveless, Sally MacPhee, James Marino, Aidan McCarthy, Connor McClung, Elric McDowell, Luca Melfi, Camren Metcalf, Shane Metcalf, Eric Miles, Gianna Missiti, Michael Mogess, Katherine Morrow, Ella Mullins, Matthew O’Connor, Tomas Ou, Carina Panfili, Kylie Perales, MalkaRae Pomerantz, Lamees Radi, Manasi Raghunath, Sahil Raut, Alexander Recca, Abhigna Reddy, Henry Reynolds, David Rivera, Ameera Saba, Keily Santiago, Rayhan Semy, Cayden Shanklin, Sophie Shelton, Wynn Sheridan, Lila Signorello, Jack Smith, Kaylie Spencer, Libby Squire, Lindsey Steele, Nicole Steele, Riley Stevens, Brooke Stuzynski, Shirley Sun, Elora Syed, Emma Szabo, Nicholas Tatarczuk, Lauren Teague, Aditi Thonangi, Marlowe Tilney, Sarah Tonini, Andrew Tram, Arianna Triplett, Pauline Tsiaras, Shanae Varghese, Mihir Vaze, Colin Vieira, Jessica Wah, Kelly (Kitty) Warhover, Kiersten Wasserman, Erin Xu, Anya Yajnik, Emily Zeltser, Eric Zhang, Edward Zhou, Gabriela Zovko.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy