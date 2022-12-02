ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Nick Offerman on attending "Heroic 101 masterclass" in the new 'Mission: Impossible' movies

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRNYT_0jVaSxb600

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Nick Offerman tells ABC Audio he's in a very "fun" place in his career. The Pam & Tommy star is not only able to work with his -- and his fan-favorite Parks and Rec character Ron Swanson's -- favorite whiskey brand Lagavulin, but he's also recently logged time on set of some huge projects.

Offerman will be seen next year in a "wonderful" supporting role as Bill in HBO's post-apocalyptic video game adaptation The Last of Us, as well as in the next Mission: Impossible movies, opposite Tom Cruise.

"I feel like a sort of special agent," he says of his "really fun" career direction as of late. "You know...I'm not the main requirement. They've got those people covered. But then they're like, 'Oh, we need someone who can, you know, giggle and also use a socket wrench. Oh, see if Offerman's available.'"

When asked about what he'll be doing in the next installments of the blockbuster spy series starring and produced by Tom Cruise, Offerman immediately deadpans, "I kill him, I kill his character."

He adds with a laugh, "...I think the next most action thing I did [previously] was I was the bad guy in Miss Congeniality 2 many years ago, and Sandra Bullock beat the s*** out of me..."

Offerman called the process of making Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 "fascinating" and "intense," explaining writer-director Christopher McQuarrie told him, "'The way we make these movies is we jump out of a plane, and then we start sewing a parachute as we fall and hope that it will land on our feet.'"

He added, "...Watching them do what they do was like really like a master class...I kept saying, I feel like I'm in a class called 'Heroic 101.'"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
102.5 The Bone

'Abbott Elementary' leads TV competition for 28th annual Critics Choice Awards

ABC's Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary led the class in the just-announced nominees in the television category of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Quinta Brunson's comedy nabbed six nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph scored Best Supporting Actress noms, while co-stars Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams earned Best Supporting Actor nominations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Gugu Mbatha-Raw teases "bolder, more surreal" second season of 'Loki'

Loki is the only Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season so far and Gugu Mbatha-Raw is happy to be back. She tells Entertainment Tonight it has been "amazing" to shoot the second season of the dimension-spanning show, due on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. She adds fans "are gonna be in for a real treat, because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting."
102.5 The Bone

Ice Cube says Warner Bros. is holding up additional 'Friday' films

Ice Cube Friday films just as much as fans do, but he says that Warner Bros. is holding things up. "I've written two scripts," the rapper shared while on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast Dec. 2. "One of them they said the timing wasn't right, but it was totally right and then the next one they just kind of put it in what we call development hell."
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy